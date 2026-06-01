Mike Leach on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time after rules adjustment

By Ralph D. Russo The Athletic

Mike Leach, the mercurial coach and one of the godfathers of the Air Raid offense, is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time.

The National Football Foundation on Monday released this year’s list of 80 major college players and nine coaches eligible to be selected for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2027. The latest class will be announced in January around the College Football Playoff.

Leach’s appearance is notable because it required a tweak to the NFF’s eligibility qualifications since his sudden death in December 2022 at the age of 61 while he was head coach at Mississippi State.

Leach’s career winning percentage in 21 seasons as head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State was .596, just short of the previous requirement of .600 to appear on the ballot.

Last year, the NFF adjusted the qualifications down to .595, clearing the way for Leach and another former Mississippi State coach, Jackie Sherrill, who is also on the ballot for the first time.

Among the most notable players up for induction this year are 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton of Auburn and 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III of Baylor.

The list of players making their first appearance on the ballot include versatile West Virginia receiver Tavon Austin, Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon, Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk and Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones, who was a standout on three of coach Nick Saban’s national title teams.

Leach died of complications from a heart condition just a couple of weeks after Mississippi State had finished its 2022 regular season.

Leach is remembered as one of college football’s quirkiest characters, whose news conferences and postgame interviews would often veer far afield from football into his thoughts on Halloween candy, mascot fights and weddings. He could also get testy with reporters and was not shy about being publicly critical of his players.

As a football coach, he built a reputation for lifting the programs he coached above their historical norms, starting at Texas Tech. Leach led the Red Raiders to a school-record 10 straight bowl appearances from 2000 to ‘09, including their first 11-win season in 2008.

His most lasting legacy is the Air Raid offense, which he masterminded along with Hal Mumme in the 1990s and became widespread at all levels of football through the 2000s. Leach’s teams routinely set school, conference and national records with their prolific passing games.

Five of the top 20 single-season passing yards totals in major college football history were recorded by quarterbacks coached by Leach, including two of the top three from his time at Texas Tech: B.J. Symons’ 5,833 in 2003 and Graham Harrell’s 5,705 in 2007.