MultiCare extends price negotiations with health insurer Premera

MultiCare and Premera Blue Cross have extended a deadline to reach a new contract.

The big insurance company’s customers were set to lose MultiCare as a covered provider on Monday if a new two-year contract was not reached. Negotiations are continuing as the two companies agreed on a one-month extension. Premera’s coverage at MultiCare facilities will continue through June 30.

“Strong contracts are what allow us to serve our communities the way they deserve – with care close to home, skilled clinical teams, and the technology and resources required to deliver safe, high‑quality care. We hope Premera will join us in finalizing an agreement that protects access to care and puts patients first,” MultiCare said in a statement.

MultiCare argues the cost of health care has increased in the past two years and Premera’s current rates are lower than their competitors. According to Premera, MultiCare is seeking Seattle pricing for care in Spokane and Eastern Washington.

“This is not a final agreement, and there are still real differences to work through. But this extension provides more time and space for Premera and MultiCare to continue negotiating and work toward an agreement that fairly compensates our provider partner and ensures our members have access to quality care at a price they can afford,” Premera said in a statement.

More than 64,000 people in Spokane County have Premera health insurance coverage.