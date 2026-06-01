Rev. Andrea ‘Andy’ CastroLang to be recognized as Pastor Emerita at Westminster UCC

The Rev. Andrea CastroLang, high-fiving a child at Spokane’s Pride Parade, received the honorary title pastor emerita in recognition of her 20 years of ministry in the Westminster United Church of Christ. (Courtesy)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

A reception will follow the service and all are invited.

For more information about Westminster UCC, including the zoom link for Sunday’s service visit www.westminsterucc.org .

Something special was in the works for the Sunday morning service at Westminster United Church of Christ.

The Rev. Andrea “Andy” CastroLang received the honorary title pastor emerita in recognition of her 20 years of ministry in the church and in the community.

She’s credited for bringing Spokane’s oldest church into the progressive era.

Under CastroLang’s guidance, Westminster voted to become an open and affirming congregation and agreed to stay at its location in the heart of the city’s downtown core.

Over and above pastoral duties

The term “pastor emerita” may be conferred by a church upon a retired ordained minister to honor a pastor “… whose lengthy ministry in that local church has been one of distinguished service.”

Longtime church member Morag Stewart spearheaded the effort to bestow the honor. She said it’s been on her mind since Pastor Andy retired four years ago.

Stewart served for many years on the committee on ministry for the UCC Pacific Northwest Conference.

“It was clear to me that she deserved the honor,” Stewart said. “She’s done over and above the duties of a pastor. She invested herself – her time and energy in issues that are important to our congregation and our community.”

Stewart said those issues included childcare, housing and gender equality.

“She and her husband (the Rev. Jim CastroLang) go all out to make our community a better place, especially for the marginalized. We are very blessed.”

‘Let’s meet

for coffee’

Kelly Cox served as the church moderator when the decision was made to bestow the honor.

He’d moved to Spokane in 2018 and wanted to attend a progressive, open, and affirming church.

“I was looking to find community,” he recalled. “At Westminster, people were friendly and kind, so I started to get involved.”

Like she’s done with countless others over the years, Pastor Andy invited Cox to meet for coffee.

“I was impressed by her passion for the church, for social justice, and for the human condition,” he said. “I have great respect for her.”

At Pastor Andy’s urging, Cox quickly became involved in church leadership.

“When she announced her retirement, I was volunteered to serve on the (pastoral) search committee,” he said. “Pastor Bob (Feeny) was available and wanted to move out West. Pastor Andy helped with the transition.”

That assistance proved invaluable.

“Spokane is a big, small town, so it couldn’t have worked out better.”

Feeny appreciated her assistance.

“She’s been a good friend and colleague,” he said. “She and Jim have a lot of wisdom and experience.”

Cox and Feeny say this honor is well-deserved.

“Pastor emerita is an honorary title with no responsibilities,” Cox said. “She’s a special member of the congregation in our eyes.”

Feeny agreed.

“We’re honoring her time at Westminster, but also the wider community.”

A precious

and nuanced thing

When the CastroLangs arrived in Spokane in 2002, they promised their two kids, then 15 and 13, they’d stay long enough for them to graduate from high school.

Both are ordained in the UCC, and the family had moved several times.

Twenty-four years later, Pastor Andy said, “Spokane is my city, now.”

A statement that surprises her almost as much as the upcoming honor.

“My involvement with Leadership Spokane and the Spokane Alliance got me embedded in the community,” she said.

Even in retirement, she’s still connected with the Spokane Alliance. The nonprofit, nonpartisan community organizing network is made up of local faith congregations and labor unions. It trains citizens to build collective power and advocate for policy changes regarding housing, healthcare, childcare, and fair wages.

“It empowers people of the community to listen – to make change – to work together to make Spokane a better place,” said Pastor Andy. “We don’t have to agree on everything, but a lot of people bring different skills to the table for the common good.”

She credits the Westminster congregation for enabling her to grow as a human and as a pastor.

“You can get siloed pretty quickly in ministry,” she said. “This emotionally and intellectually generous congregation empowered me to learn different skills to augment my ministry.”

That growth proved vital over her 20 years at Westminster.

“The face of ministry and American Christianity has changed a lot.”

But she does not doubt the long-term sustainability of Westminster UCC.

“This church has been creative, resilient, and sturdy,” she said. “We’ve got a good thing going.”

Still, the recognition surprised her.

“It’s a precious and nuanced thing that people don’t talk about much,” Pastor Andy said. “You want to feel loved and to love your congregation. I’m very honored – I was just doing my best.”