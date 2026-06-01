Trump admin signals retreat from controversial ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

By Joey Garrison USA Today

WASHINGTON − The Trump administration signaled it is retreating from a heavily criticized $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund that was designed to compensate Americans who say they were unfairly prosecuted during the Biden and Obama presidencies.

The Justice Department on Monday said it would stop working on establishing the fund after a federal judge temporarily blocked its creation.

Slammed by critics as a “slush fund” ​for President Donald Trump’s allies, the undertaking faced bipartisan opposition in Congress and became an obstacle for Republican leaders to pass a bill aimed at boosting immigration enforcement.

A federal judge in Virginia on Friday temporarily ordered the Trump administration ⁠not to take further action creating or operating the fund, including transferring any federal dollars or considering any claims. A court hearing is set for June ‌12 in a case brought by opponents, including a prosecutor who ​tried cases against people who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department in a statement said it would “abide by the Court’s ruling” despite disagreeing with the order.

The move came after House Speaker Mike Johnson discussed the fund with Trump at a nearly three-hour meeting at the White House on Monday, according to a ⁠source familiar with the discussion. The source, who requested anonymity, said Johnson’s meeting with ‌Trump resulted in the Justice Department issuing ‌its statement.

Axios, citing two senior administration officials, reported that Trump plans to drop the anti-weaponization fund entirely. Bloomberg cited a senior administration official also saying it would be scrapped.

The White House ⁠did not respond to a request for comment from USA Today. The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it will continue fighting in court to implement the fund, or if ‌it’s permanently dropping that effort.

Anti-weaponization fund grew from ‌settlement in IRS case

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the fund on May 18 as part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit that Trump and his family brought against the IRS seeking $10 billion in damages over the president’s leaked tax ⁠returns.

The Trump family agreed to voluntarily drop the lawsuit ‒ meaning a federal judge won’t rule ​on the merits of the claims ‒ in ⁠exchange for ​the fund’s creation.

Critics raised alarms about the fund potentially being used to funnel money to Jan. 6 defendants who were convicted of assaulting police officers. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters on June 1 that the Trump administration should “shut it down.”

“Our public pressure and legal actions are working,” the watchdog ⁠organization Common Cause, one of the plaintiffs in the Virginia case, said in a statement on the White House’s apparent retreat. “While we’re encouraged that the Trump Administration appears to be backing down from its corrupt slush fund, we won’t stop our litigation until ⁠the Department of Justice formalizes this decision explicitly in writing and we’re confident the threat of stolen tax dollars is truly over.”

The anti-weaponization fund, as outlined by the Justice Department, would have few guardrails. A five-person committee ‒ with each member appointed by Blanche ‒ was to be in charge of deciding which complainants ⁠were rewarded money.

Blanche and other administration officials did ‌not rule out checks going to the nearly 1,600 Trump supporters who were ​convicted, and later pardoned, ‌for their role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Amid the bipartisan backlash, Trump had publicly defended the fund as ​recently as May 22, writing on Truth Social it would provide “justice” to those who were “badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration.”

Reach Joey Garrison on X @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA Today: Trump admin signals retreat from controversial ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

Reporting by Joey Garrison, Aysha Bagchi and Francesca Chambers, USA Today

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