Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar plans to find new location for South Hill

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar announced last week that the restaruant’s South Hill location will close after 20 years.

Trevor Blackwell, owner and company president, said the lack of a South Hill Twigs will be temporary.

“Our goal is to open another location on the South Hill,” Blackwell said. “That might be a few months, that might be a few years.”

While there is no set end date for the restaurant, 4320 S. Regal St., Twigs intends to close in mid- or late June.

He said the building is “old and dated” and is larger than the restaurant needs. Blackwell said the closure is not due to finances, but rather the timing is right as the restaurant is planning to reopen its River Park Square location, which closed in February for remodeling.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to take some or a lot of the team from South Hill down to River Square Park so we’re not losing them and they’re not without a job,” he said.

Blackwell said the landlord of the property is looking to pivot from restaurants.

The restaurant’s building is owned by Regal I, a limited liability corporation governed by Terrence Tombari, CEO of Tombari Properties. Attempts made to reach him were unsuccessful.