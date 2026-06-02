House fire displaces 7 in Logan Neighborhood

An early -morning house fire in the Logan Neighborhood displaced seven people Tuesday.

Reports of a fire at 801 E. Indiana Ave. came in at 4:01 a.m., according to Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter. Initial reports indicated two people were trapped inside.

Resident Anthony Snyder, 37, called the fire department after smelling smoke and realizing a fire had started in the basement cellar room of the house. Since his room is closest to the basement, Snyder said he rushed to fill a bucket of water to throw on the flames and alerted the five other people in the house at the time. One of the members of the household wasn’t home.

Snyder said his first thought was to make sure older couple Arvin and Nicola Hansen, who is Snyder’s great -aunt, could evacuate the house.

“If I would’ve been asleep, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you,” Snyder said Tuesday morning after the fire department had left his home around 9 a.m.

Staying in a room on the second floor, Snyder’s cousin Eric Hansen smelled smoke and heard his cousin yelling for the rest of the household. He said he immediately grabbed the hose to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

Eric Hansen said the fire department arrived within minutes as the flames were beginning to spread up the back stairwell of the house.

“Thankfully, Eric had a steady head,” Snyder said. “I was in a panic.”

Firefighters arrived on scene and found all members of the household had evacuated. They were able to rescue a cat inside the home.

Nicola Hansen, Eric’s 84-year-old mother, was taken to a local hospital out of “precautionary” health reasons, de Ruyter said.

All smoke alarms were working at the time and alerted the residents to escape.

It’s a reminder to always have an escape plan and to check that smoke alarms are in working order, de Ruyter said.

Snyder said since his room is located right above the basement room where the fire started, many of his belongings and clothes were damaged. He said he managed to grab his wallet, but parts of his plastic ID card melted.

The house had smoke and water damage, broken windows and a broken front door.

Eric Hansen said the house had been in the family for more than a century, first bought in 1916. He grew up in the house and returned as an adult.

As of Tuesday morning, the members of the household were unsure of what they planned to do and where they planned to stay.

Eric Hansen said he plans to start a GoFundMe for his family, specifically his parents Arvin and Nicola, to help offset the costs of the fire and displacement.

Restoration Done arrived at the property midmorning Tuesday to assist with damage and bring the family care packages with food and water.