Search for Michigan woman Lynette Hooker resumes in Bahamas, report says

By Max Reinhart Detroit News

The Coast Guard is resuming its search for a missing Michigan woman in the waters surrounding the Bahamas.

Divers with the Coast Guard have arrived and are preparing to reenter the Sea of Abaco in search of Lynette Hooker, 56, CNN reported, citing a U.S. official familiar with the investigation.

Coast Guard media spokespersons didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Detroit News seeking comment.

Hooker went missing April 4 during a nighttime dinghy ride with her husband, 59-year-old Brian Hooker. Family members said the couple were experienced boaters who had been in the Bahamas for about a month.

Brian Hooker told Bahamian police that rough waters capsized their 8-foot boat and that Lynette went overboard with the keys, causing the vessel’s engine to shut off, authorities said.

He said they became separated in the dark and when he was unable to find her, he paddled the dinghy ashore and reported her missing.

Crews searched the area where Brian Hooker said Lynette went missing for several days, without success. Brian was taken into custody for five days and repeatedly questioned about his wife’s disappearance before being released without charges, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service is reopening the search based on recently obtained GPS data pulled from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices, CBS News reported. The data appears to contradict his initial account of where he was the night Lynette went missing. Fox 2 Detroit reported that the new data suggests Hooker may have sent search crews to the wrong area.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has questioned her stepfather’s story, noting that her mother was a strong swimmer unlikely to be carried out to sea.

One of the Hookers’ neighbors in the Lenawee County community of Onsted has described their marriage as turbulent, with a long history of fighting.