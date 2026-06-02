Southwest Airlines shakes up leadership as it continues its business transformation

By Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines is shaking up its leadership as the Dallas-based carrier continues evaluating further changes to its business operation, such as the addition of lounges and long-haul international flights.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s chief operating officer who had led the airline’s commercial unit, is now focused entirely on operations, the airline announced last week. Southwest elevated operations executive Justin Jones to chief commercial officer reporting directly to CEO Bob Jordan. Southwest also said it’s refining its customers and people division, with chief customer and brand officer Tony Roach now reporting to Jordan and chief people officer Elizabeth Bryant reporting to Roach.

Southwest, which is based at Dallas Love Field, touted the changes as a way to increase focus on operational and commercial performance, strengthen its commercial strategy and roll out a more connected experience for its employees and customers.

“These changes position us to move forward with greater clarity, stronger execution, and deeper connection across our company,” Jordan said in a statement.

The leadership shake-up comes just over a month since the airline reported record first-quarter operating revenue of $7.2 billion and net income of $227 million.

Southwest has had a series of leadership adjustments since last year. In April 2025, former Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo and Chief Administration Officer Linda Rutherford retired from the company. Southwest announced in December that Lauren Woods had been promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer. In April of this year, the company announced that Sabrina Callahan had joined on as chief digital and marketing officer, adding that Nandika Sura had been tapped as vice president of Rapid Rewards, Southwest’s lucrative loyalty program.