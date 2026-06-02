Spokane Indians cough up five-run lead, Hillsboro takes series opener 7-6 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians infielder Roynier Hernandez (6) greets Kelvin Hidalgo after he scored on a balk in the third inning against the Hillsboro Hops on June 2, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

Despite a large lead heading into the middle innings, the Spokane Indians lost to the Hillsboro Hops 7-6 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

The Indians (21-31) led 5-0 after four, as starting pitcher Everett Catlett retired 10 in a row heading into the fifth. But he walked leadoff hitter Brady Counsell, starting an avalanche of base runners in the frame.

The big blow was a three-run home run by Alberto Barriga, his eighth of the season.

Counsell was a thorn in reliever Tyler Hampu’s side as well in the sixth. With two down Hampu hit Counsell, who stole second, went to third on a throwing error by Hampu and scored on a single by Modeifi Marte to tie it at 5.

Hillsboro (23-29) added two more in the seventh off Hampu, including an RBI double by Adrian Rodriguez.

Indians designated hitter Jack O’Dowd led off the eighth with a double and scored on an RBI single by Robert Calaz. But Calaz never left first as Kevin Fitzer lined out, then Juan Castillo and Kelvin Hidalgo struck out to end the potential rally.

Jacob Humphrey drew a two-out walk in the ninth, but Ethan Hedges watched a called strike three to end the game.

Hillsboro reliever Kyle Ayers (3-2) went the last four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.