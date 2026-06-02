By Maureen Groppe USA Today

WASHINGTON − President Donald Trump’s lawyers told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that they will soon be appealing the $83.3 million jury award Trump was ordered to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll after denying he sexually assaulted her.

The court has been ​sitting for months on Trump’s appeal in a related case about an additional $5 million a jury said Trump must pay Carroll.

In a letter to the court, Trump’s lawyers said the ⁠justices may want to wait to act on that appeal until getting the second one within the next ‌month.

Both cases are part of a legal battle ​between Trump and Carroll that dates to 2019 and includes two civil trials.

Carroll said in 2019 that Trump sexually assaulted her at a New York City department store in 1996, and Trump fired back with allegations that she was ⁠making up the story to sell her book.

Carroll sued ‌him months later, eventually winning ‌the $83.3 million judgment for damages.

As the case was ongoing, Trump repeated the denial in a 2022 social media post. Carroll then sued ⁠Trump again under a special window of time that New York granted to sexual abuse survivors, and in 2023, a New York jury found Trump ‌liable for sexual abuse against Carroll. This ‌resulted in the $5 million verdict.

Federal appeals courts upheld both judgments.

In September, the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of appeals said the $83.3 million judgement was reasonable “in light ⁠of the extraordinary and egregious facts of this case.”

Trump’s repeated comments ​about Carroll resulted in “a multitude ⁠of death ​threats and other threats of physical injury,” the appeals court said. The jury was allowed to find that Trump would not stop defaming Carroll unless he was hit with a substantial financial penalty, the court continued.

Since ⁠that ruling, the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into people involved in the civil lawsuits brought by Carroll.

Although Carroll’s suit against Trump involved events long before his presidency, Trump’s ⁠lawyers previously told the Supreme Court that it’s “deeply damaging to the fabric of our Republic for President Trump, in the midst of a historic presidency, to have to take his focus away from his singular and unique duties ⁠as Chief Executive to continue fighting ‌against decades-old, false allegations and the myriad wrongs throughout ​this baseless ‌case.”

“This mistreatment of a President cannot be allowed to stand,” they wrote in ​the first appeal, which has been pending since January.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect