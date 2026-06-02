White House Correspondents’ Dinner rescheduled after shooting

By Joey Garrison USA Today

WASHINGTON – The White House Correspondents’ Association announced that it will host a rescheduled dinner on July 24 after the organization’s gala in April was canceled when a gunman opened fire at the annual event in an alleged assassination attempt of President Donald Trump.

WHCA President Weijia Jiang, a reporter for CBS News, revealed plans for “a ​more intimate gathering” in a June 2 email to WHCA members, writing that the shooting scare “clarified the WHCA’s mission to advocate for the freedoms that are protected in the First Amendment.”

“We will not allow an act of ⁠violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand ‌for,” Jiang said.

Details on the venue, tickets and programming are expected ​at a later time. The dinner historically takes place at the Hilton Washington hotel on a Saturday, but the rescheduled dinner falls on a Friday.

Jiang said the new dinner will “feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures” that will be shared directly to attendees.

It is unclear whether Trump, who was ⁠unable to deliver a planned speech at the April dinner, will attend the ‌rescheduled event. However, the president quickly called ‌for a rescheduled dinner after the shooting.

The original April 25 dinner at the Hilton, attended by about 2,500 journalists, politicians and others, was ⁠abruptly halted after a gunman stormed through a security checkpoint and opened fire at Secret Service agents. Federal prosecutors charged the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Allen of California, with the attempted assassination of Trump, ‌among other charges.

Attendees had just finished their ‌first-course salads when Secret Service agents ordered everyone to take cover under their tables. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, both seated at the ballroom’s elevated head table, were escorted out by security, as were Trump ⁠administration officials who were spread across the room.

The shooting took place one floor above ​the main ballroom near a set ⁠of stairs. ​One Secret Service agent was shot and hit in their bulletproof vest. The same agent, who has not been publicly identified, fired five shots at the suspect, each of which missed.

“Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from ⁠our members,” Jiang said.

Jiang extended the WHCA’s thoughts to the officer who was injured as well as others who were there. “We are indebted to the US Secret Service, law enforcement and the hotel staff whose ⁠swift response protected our guests and our staff,” she said.

Jiang said the WHCA has raised funds since the April shooting to ensure that WHCA members who purchased tickets for the April event will not have to pay to attend the second dinner. She said the WHCA will ⁠also offer financial support to the organization’s scholarship ‌winners to return to Washington to attend.

“This dinner will not only be ​an opportunity to carry ‌out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life ​and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above,” Jiang said.