Deer Park Home Link: Pedar Tobeck embraces challenge on and off the field

By Jase Picanso For The Spokesman-Review

Whether he was earning college credits, stepping up for his baseball team or preparing for his future at Gonzaga University, Pedar Tobeck built his high school years around one goal: pushing himself to take on difficult challenges.

Tobeck has attended Deer Park Home Link since kindergarten, where he balanced home-schooling core subjects with supplemental classes on campus.

“It was more like fun classes, and that was a good social thing,” he said. “I had a lot of fun experiences.”

His mother, Tracy Tobeck, said his independence showed early on in his academic career.

“I rarely needed to hound him about getting his work done – which is rare for a home-schooling parent,” she said.

Tobeck graduated with a 3.7 GPA and an AA degree through Running Start at Spokane Falls Community College, where he earned quarterly Honor Roll recognition.

He will attend Gonzaga University this fall and plans to study physics or business. After college, he hopes to join the military and pursue special operations or flight school.

“In two years, when I get my bachelor’s, I plan on going to the military and we’ll see from there,” he said.

Consulting teacher MaryEllen Germaine said Tobeck has shown steady growth throughout his time at Home Link.

“Pedar exemplifies strong character, integrity and a solid work ethic,” she said.

That mindset has carried into baseball. As a senior shortstop on the Deer Park High School varsity team, he earned First Team Greater Spokane All-League honors and was named Offensive MVP, which Tobeck said is one of his proudest achievements. He also earned Northeast A League academic awards for three consecutive seasons and first-team all-league infielder honors as a junior.

“I just like to do things that are difficult and challenge myself,” he said. “I think failing is a great thing, and the more you do it, the better you’re going to be for it.”

He said baseball also taught him how to be a stronger leader and communicator.

“My coach has taught me to communicate a lot and really make sure we as a team are on the same page,” Tobeck said.

More than anything, he said, the team itself stands out.

“Honestly, it’s definitely my favorite sport,” Tobeck said. “The community is the best. Overall, I just have had a really fun time there with my team over these last four years.”

One of his favorite memories came during Deer Park’s 2023 state baseball run, when as a freshman he unexpectedly stepped in as a pitcher.

“We kind of ran out of pitching,” he said. “I ended up starting that game and pitched well. That was a really cool experience.”

Outside of school, Tobeck has worked at Deer Park Golf Course and the Wild Rabbit Wedding Venue and participated in Home Link Game Night events, playing volleyball and basketball.

As graduation approaches, he said he is looking forward to independence and seeing what comes next.

“I’m just excited to get away from my house, to progress and to become something,” he said, “to see the world a little bit.”