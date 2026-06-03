Detective charged with pulling gun on fellow officer microwaving fish

By Drew Pittock USA TODAY

A detective with the Myrtle Beach Police Department in South Carolina was placed on leave, and later fired, after he allegedly pointed his gun at a colleague who was warming up fish ​in the breakroom microwave, authorities announced June 2.

Michael Debiase, 46, pointed his police-issued weapon at a fellow officer who was warming up fish ⁠in the department’s breakroom microwave on May 30, according to an arrest affidavit shared ‌by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement ​Division (SLED).

He was subsequently fired and booked into a Horry County detention center on June 2 on a felony charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, SLED said in a ⁠news release.

USA TODAY did not immediately receive ‌a response when it ‌asked SLED on June 3 whether Debiase had retained an attorney.

Here’s what you should know about the case.

‘An ⁠odor in the office’

According to the arrest affidavit, Debiase confronted a patrolman who was warming up fish in the microwave, ‌as it was “causing an odor ‌in the office.” The patrolman has not been identified.

Debiase drew his department-issued handgun during the confrontation and pointed it at the ⁠other officer, the affidavit notes. Both Debiase and ​the other officer gave ⁠statements about ​the incident.

In a news release, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that Debiase was initially placed on administrative leave as an investigation, led by the Office of Professional Standards ⁠and SLED, played out. Three days later, on June 2, Debiase was arrested and booked into a county detention center.

“Our employees are entrusted ⁠with significant responsibility, and with that comes an expectation of professionalism, integrity, sound judgment, and respect for others,” the department wrote in its statement. “This incident does not reflect the ⁠values demonstrated by the men ‌and women of the Myrtle Beach Police ​Department every ‌day.”