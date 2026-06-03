Detective charged with pulling gun on fellow officer microwaving fish
A detective with the Myrtle Beach Police Department in South Carolina was placed on leave, and later fired, after he allegedly pointed his gun at a colleague who was warming up fish in the breakroom microwave, authorities announced June 2.
Michael Debiase, 46, pointed his police-issued weapon at a fellow officer who was warming up fish in the department’s breakroom microwave on May 30, according to an arrest affidavit shared by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
He was subsequently fired and booked into a Horry County detention center on June 2 on a felony charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, SLED said in a news release.
USA TODAY did not immediately receive a response when it asked SLED on June 3 whether Debiase had retained an attorney.
Here’s what you should know about the case.
‘An odor in the office’
According to the arrest affidavit, Debiase confronted a patrolman who was warming up fish in the microwave, as it was “causing an odor in the office.” The patrolman has not been identified.
Debiase drew his department-issued handgun during the confrontation and pointed it at the other officer, the affidavit notes. Both Debiase and the other officer gave statements about the incident.
In a news release, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that Debiase was initially placed on administrative leave as an investigation, led by the Office of Professional Standards and SLED, played out. Three days later, on June 2, Debiase was arrested and booked into a county detention center.
“Our employees are entrusted with significant responsibility, and with that comes an expectation of professionalism, integrity, sound judgment, and respect for others,” the department wrote in its statement. “This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day.”