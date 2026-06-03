East Valley High School: Wrestler Chloe Bennett tackled challenge of more rigorous classes

Wrestling gave Chloe Bennett a reason to show up at school. That motivation broadened when she chose to challenge herself with a full slate of rigorous classes.

In her senior year at East Valley High School, Bennett tackled four Advanced Placement courses along with leadership roles in a college readiness class, called Advancement Via Individual Determination.

She also kept competing in EVHS girls wrestling and as a track athlete, while working for Walmart in online deliveries.

“I wanted to prove to myself I could handle that much work,” said Bennett, 18, who took AP biology, government, pre-calculus and literature. “I’m not sure if four AP classes was the play, but it hasn’t been too horrible. It’s just been a lot of work.”

Reflecting on her first three years of high school, Bennett said she didn’t push herself very hard, and she had to get past an early disappointment.

“I took AP biology my sophomore year, and I did really bad in it. I ended up dropping (it) after that semester.”

But Bennett knew that top universities would require rigorous academics.

“I took AP Biology again, specifically, because I wanted to prove to schools that I can do it,” she added. “I just wasn’t prepared in my sophomore year.”

Now, she plans to study biochemistry at the University of Washington. Canada’s Simon Fraser University was another option, where she could compete in Division 2 wrestling, but UW proved a better fit.

“UW is one of the best science schools in the country,” she said. “I think it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for me. There is still a wrestling club there.”

JoAnne Cook, EVHS teacher, has taught Bennett in geometry, algebra and in junior and senior AVID classes.

While some seniors seek an easier load to end high school, Cook said that Bennett went the opposite direction and leaned into it. During AVID sessions, Bennett patiently tutored younger classmates.

“Chloe is a hyper-determined person,” Cook said. “She has a genuine thirst for knowledge, which is a joy to teach.”

“At her core, she is just a lovely human, very sweet and willing to work with other people.”

UW will be a bit of a homecoming. In eighth grade, Bennett moved to Spokane from the Seattle area. Landing in a smaller city and school were at first a shock, she said. Getting into sports helped.

Once on the cross-country team, Bennett narrowed her focus to track and wrestling this year. She received honors as a Greater Spokane League winter 2025-26 student athlete for overall academic, athletic and community achievements.

“Since I started wrestling my sophomore year, it’s been really important to me, and the reason I showed up in school the way I do,” she said.

Then, college readiness took on a greater role.

“I do a lot through AVID, honestly,” she said. “We do a lot of things for the school, a lot of tutoring projects. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to make a large impact. I really like being able to help people.”