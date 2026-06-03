Enlightium Preparatory Academy: Success in school and on ice runs in this family

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

If Enlightium Prep graduate Jared Shcherbina’s story sounds familiar, that’s because it should.

Like his older brother Caleb – who was picked to be spotlighted in this section by his school three years ago – Shcherbina is graduating two years early and plays hockey on the 18U North Idaho Knights AA team based in Coeur d’Alene. But that doesn’t mean that Shcherbina operates in his brother’s shadow.

He decided to graduate early only at the beginning of the current academic year when he discovered that by including several additional electives to his core requirements, he could finish at Enlightium even sooner than he had planned.

“It was exciting and I was really happy to figure that out,” he said. “But it was also stressful because this spring I have had to choose what college classes I want to take next year.”

He will spend the next two years at Spokane Falls Community College, working toward an associate degree in arts with an accounting focus. After that, he hopes to enroll at Gonzaga University and continue to study accounting. His mother is a professional accountant, and Shcherbina has noted the numerous business pathways that an accounting degree offers.

He’s excited about the next steps in his life, and credits Enlightium with providing him the challenges to accomplish his academic goals so far.

“I’m very goal-oriented,” he said. “I’ve always been disciplined and set high standards for myself in school and in hockey. I’ve been at Enlightium (previously Summit Christian) since kindergarten, and I’ve had great teachers. They’ve pushed me and all their students to do our best, and I had the opportunity to graduate early by earning several high-school credits while I was in eighth grade.”

Shcherbina credits hockey with helping to provide many of the qualities which have helped him to also be successful in the classroom, and says his love of the sport dates from his early childhood when his grandfather took him to games.

“The crossover between hockey and school translates to every area of my life,” he said. “I have practice almost every day after school, and we play 30-35 games during the season. I’m always working out or doing schoolwork. I have to make sure that I stay caught up with my classes.”

This season Shcherbina and his brother played on the same U18 team – Caleb’s last year at that level. Jared Shcherbina will remember it fondly as “a memorable season with a really great group of players.”

Jared’s work ethic and disciplined approach to his studies hasn’t gone unnoticed by Enlightium teacher Laura Carver.

“Jared’s natural creativity and curiosity drive a genuine interest in new ideas and challenges,” she said, “contributing to high academic achievement. He is a committed leader, serving on the Student Council and participating in school events, including speaking engagements. His faith, respect for his parents, and considerate nature reflect a maturity well beyond his years, and he brings positive energy and determination to both his academic pursuits and his interactions with others.”