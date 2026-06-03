Fish Fest set for Saturday at Fort Spokane | Field reports

From staff reports

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife will host Fish Fest on Saturday at Fort Spokane Day Use Area, located about 24 miles north of Davenport on State Route 25.

The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. at the camping area and boat launch. The event celebrates fishing, outdoor recreation and community engagement during the WDFW’s free fishing weekend, which is when anglers may fish without a license for select species, according to a news release.

The event includes free fishing poles and tackle boxes for youths while supplies last. Managers will be available for fishing education that will include how to tie knots, tackle basics and casting practice.

Rangers and volunteers will staff a kid’s fishing area. For more information, call 509-754-7800.

Idaho hunter deadline

Hunters hoping to secure a controlled hunting permit for deer, elk, pronghorn, swan, fall black bear or fall turkey seasons must submit their applications to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game by June 5.

Hunters may obtain licenses through online vendors or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

The application period for Idaho fall controlled hunts (deer, elk, pronghorn, swan, fall black bear, and fall turkey) runs from May 1 through June 5.

Applications can be submitted online via GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, at any Idaho Fish and Game office, through license vendors, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

Trail work on Canfield Mountain

The Northern Rockies Trail Project, a nonprofit based in North Idaho dedicated to trail stewardship and public land access, will host an event on Saturday to improve trails on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene.

To celebrate National Trails Day, the organization is hosting the event that will bring together mountain bikers, dirt bike riders, hikers, horsemen, hunters, land managers and volunteers to work on the trails of Canfield Mountain.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include projects for all ability levels. Organizers will provide donuts in the morning and a barbecue after the work is complete.

Community members can RSVP and learn more at the Northern Rockies Trail Project website.

Montana nonresident information

Nonresident hunters seeking to chase game in Montana can now check the Alternates List by logging onto their MyFWP account.

The list, which is only for hunters who previously signed up for the Alternates List, gives hunters a second chance to obtain a combination license for general-season elk and general-season deer tags.

After the sign-up period closed on Monday, each customer was assigned a random number, according to a news release.

As returned licenses become available, hunters at the top of the randomized list will be contacted for interest in purchasing the license. The process continues until the returned nonresident combo licenses are all filled.

Hunters who are selected have five days to finalize their purchases so state managers suggest that they make sure their email addresses are correct on the MyFWP accounts.

Returned licenses can come in any time between now and Dec. 1, which is the final day for refunds. Because of this, the number of licenses available and hunter chances of receiving one can vary year to year.

For more information, call the licensing center at 406-444-2950.