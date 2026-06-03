Freeman High School: For Avery Boswell, ‘pressure is a privilege’

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Take one look at the long list of Freeman High School senior Avery Boswell’s accomplishments, and you can’t help but wonder how she has had time for everything.

In the classroom, Boswell has earned a 4.0 GPA. She has been a successful three-sport varsity athlete, winning a Washington State doubles championship on the tennis court, being named All-State on the state-runner-up Scotties volleyball team, and serving as co-captain in both basketball and volleyball.

She has been first-chair clarinet in the Advanced Band, a student government officer, Future Business Leaders of America regional-award winner, National Honor Society member and an active community volunteer.

So how did she balance all those activities?

“Just time management,” she said, “working to be able to fit everything in. I always put my best effort toward everything. I love what I do, whether it’s been sports, school, or band. It helps that my parents are very supportive.”

Is there stress from her own expectation to perform at a consistently high level in so many different areas?

“The way I view stress is that pressure is a privilege,” Boswell said. “I consider myself fortunate to be in a small school where I have been able to do so many things that I like. I have really enjoyed my time at Freeman and I have been determined to get the most out of it. I know that in college I won’t have as many similar opportunities, so moving on will be sad, leaving all these experiences behind.

But she is also very excited about what the future holds when she starts at Whitworth this fall, where she’ll play volleyball and major in kinesiology and exercise science.

“I want to be a physical therapist after I’m done with school,” she said. “I had an ACL injury during my sophomore year, and my recovery really opened my eyes to that profession. I want to help other athletes the way my therapists helped me, to be that person for other people. It was challenging to be on the sidelines during my recovery, but that time helped me to grow as a person. I don’t know if I would have looked into PT if it hadn’t been for that.”

Serving others has been an important part of Boswell’s high school experience, and that is one interest she intends to continue.

“It’s important to me that I find ways to give back to the communities that have given a lot to me,” she said. “FBLA provided several opportunities for me to do that, and I hope to be able to continue to serve. I chose Whitworth because I wanted to attend a Christian college, and when I visited I saw how the students there interacted with each other.”

Her band instructor, James Jydstrup, said that Boswell is one of the most dedicated, responsible and well-rounded students that he’s ever taught.

“As impressive as her accomplishments are,” he said, “Avery’s character is what makes her truly exceptional. She is positive, dependable and always willing to step forward when help is needed. She approaches every challenge with determination and humility.”