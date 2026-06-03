Liberty High School: For Daniel Nollmeyer, music and education are entwined

By Joe Everson For the Spokesman-Review

It’s in just about every script for a career counselor, the advice to “find your passion.” For Liberty High School senior Daniel Nollmeyer, that’s something he doesn’t have to wait for.

Nollmeyer already has a stunning instrumental music résumé: Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble at Liberty, Wind Ensemble and Repertory Jazz Ensemble at Eastern Washington University, Spokane Youth Symphony, state-level honors band, Western International Band Clinic.

Nollmeyer’s music experience started in third grade with the recorder, but began to take more serious shape when he chose to play clarinet in fifth grade and added saxophone in eighth grade. By then he was also the only clarinetist in the high school band.

His band instructor since fifth grade, Morgan Pendon, is almost in awe of Nollmeyer’s talent.

“Daniel has become a truly artful musician with a wide depth of musical expression. He truly is a student that I felt learned everything he could from me and will achieve more than I could ever dream up.”

Pendon has had a profound influence on Nollmeyer, who says that he hopes to become a band director himself after he graduates from college.

“I’ve wanted to be an elementary teacher since third or fourth grade,” he said, “but in middle school I realized that I want to teach music and to fulfill my desire to have an impact on kids’ lives in a school setting. A band or choir director has an impact in a way just as big as an academic teacher. They’re more of a coach with the opportunity for interactions that mentor students on a personal level.”

“Mr. Pendon started the music program from scratch at Liberty, and he has been a super-fun teacher. I think that I would have left music in junior high if not for his passion for music. He has been an inspiration to me.”

Nollmeyer has been a full-time Running Start student at EWU for the past two years, and already declared as a Music Education major, although he doesn’t plan to continue his undergraduate work there. He will most likely enroll at Whitworth University this fall.

Nollmeyer also will graduate from Liberty as class valedictorian, and Pendon has observed the quality of his relationships beyond the band room.

“Daniel’s peers look up to and respect him not just for his musical ability, but also for his maturity and integrity as a student leader. He shows his teachers and peers respect and compassion in a way few high school students are able to.”