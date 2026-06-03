Mead High School: ‘She can find the positive in any situation’

Brooklyn Page will attend the Washington State School for the Blind in the fall. (Courtesy)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Usually, high school counselors don’t meet their students until they show up for freshman year, but Jody Harkness has known Brooklyn Page for most of her life.

“I worked with Brooklyn’s mom at Northwood, and she’d bring her to school,” Harkness said. “I got to watch her grow and mature into a beautiful young lady.”

Page has a visual impairment and uses a cane to navigate the busy halls at Mead High School.

“She’s overcome a lot of adversity with class and dignity,” Harkness said. “She works really hard and always has a positive attitude – I’ve never seen her in a bad mood. She’s maintained a high GPA, and her loving, kind and happy personality hasn’t faltered.”

Indeed, unlike many teens, Page enjoys school and is delighted to arrive each day.

“Her mom drops her off, and she’s my morning ray of sunshine,” Harkness said.

The friendships Page has developed during her time at Mead play an important role in her sunny disposition.

“I’ve made so many good friends I can’t count them all,” she said.

Family support and friendships have empowered her to advocate for herself when needed.

Page uses Braille and large print texts for schoolwork and admitted that math was a struggle for her.

“The teacher went too fast, and I had to ask them to slow down and use Braille,” she said.

She’s also spoken up in situations where she felt unsafe.

Page loves yoga, and the students usually warm up by walking around the gym before class. One day, the gym bustled with weight lifters.

“I told my teacher I needed someone to walk with me, so I don’t get knocked down by guys lifting weights.”

English is her favorite subject, and she especially enjoys choir.

“I love learning new music and performing,” she said.

Outside of school, her favorite activities are camping, rock climbing and swimming.

Her future is looking as bright as her smile. In the fall, Page will attend Washington State School for the Blind in Vancouver, Washington.

“I’m very excited about learning new life skills like cooking,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting a job and starting a family.”

After her first year, she’ll attend Clark College, while continuing her education at the School for the Blind. She hopes to attend Whitworth University in the future.

The staff at Mead sees Page’s potential as limitless.

“Brooklyn has such a contagious personality – her teachers and peers adore her,” Harkness said. “She’s an exemplary student. I can see her doing motivational speaking or advocating for people with disabilities.”

The counselor admires Page’s unflagging optimism.

“She can find the positive in any situation,” Harkness said. “I wish I could be more like her!”