Newport teacher jailed on incest charges

A Newport teacher faces incest charges after deputies say she had sexual relationships with two teens.

Amber N. Swain, 35, was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree incest and second-degree incest, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release. District Court Judge Robin McCroskey said during Swain’s first court appearance Wednesday afternoon that she also faces first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Formal charges have not been filed.

Swain is a teacher at Pend Oreille River School and was placed on administrative leave after Newport School District learned of her arrest, according to the school district. The district said in a news release that Swain will not have contact with staff and students during the sheriff’s office’s investigation.

“While we cannot say much at this time, we can unequivocally and firmly state that we take these matters very seriously,” the district said in the statement. “We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter.”

The sheriff’s office release said Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families contacted the sheriff’s office May 18 about the possible sexual abuse of two male teens , who were 17 and 18 when the alleged abuse started several months ago, according to a probable cause affidavit read in court.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the victims. One teen reported having sex with Swain several times since Christmas and as recently as two days before the interview, according to the affidavit.

Detectives interviewed Swain Tuesday and found probable cause to arrest her on the incest charges, the sheriff’s office said.

McCroskey found probable cause Wednesday for the three felony charges.

First-degree incest is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Second-degree incest and first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor are Class C felonies and carry a maximum five-year prison term and $10,000 fine.

McCroskey set Swain’s bond at $20,000 after considering her risk to community safety.

Pend Oreille County Prosecuting Attorney Dolly Hunt asked for a $50,000 bail because of public safety concerns given the nature of the offenses. She said Swain, who wore orange jail clothing during her court hearing, may have reached out to one of the teens from jail and is concerned about possible witness tampering or intimidations. She asked the sheriff’s office to investigate those allegations.

Brett Billingsley, Pend Oreille County public defender, asked McCroskey to release Swain on her own recognizance, citing her zero criminal history and that concerns about public safety could be addressed by Swain living in a separate residence than the teens. Billingsley said he didn’t believe the teens were in any “particular danger.”

McCroskey also ordered Swain to have no contact with the teens and any minors. She’s also not allowed to leave the state.

She is set for an arraignment Monday in Pend Oreille County Superior Court.