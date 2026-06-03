North Idaho Christian School: Chelsey Cate keeps her eyes on her blessings

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Chelsey Cate learned way before a child ought to have to that you can only play the cards you’re dealt.

The North Idaho Christian School senior was only 9 years old when she was sent by her parents from Las Vegas to her paternal grandparents in Coeur d’Alene. Her parents intended to move to Idaho shortly thereafter. The move never happened.

Although her parents visited occasionally and she did her best to stay in contact, Cate has lived with her grandparents ever since and has built a life filled with love and support.

“I’m really blessed with my grandparents and my friends,” Cate said, “but it definitely wasn’t easy. It was hard growing up seeing other kids with their parents and I didn’t have that. It was always really confusing for me, but I have done my best to move through those feelings a little bit at a time. I feel that I know more now about what happened now that I’m older, but I may always have questions.”

With the exception of a year in seventh grade, Cate has been enrolled at NICS since fourth grade, and treasures the close-knit community there. This year, she was student-council president and captain of the basketball team.

“Our senior class isn’t very big,” – 10, besides herself, as she counted – “and all of the kids are really nice. We all want to love and serve Jesus and each other. I know that is different from what many other kids experience. Everyone gets involved in activities and fundraisers, and kids who have graduated often come back to help out.”

After she graduates, Cate will work at North Idaho Eye Institute as an optometric technician. She has been intrigued by the intricate design of the eye ever since her grandmother read her a book about optometry, and says that its function reminds her “that we were created by a loving God.”

That faith is noted by her long-time basketball coach, Jerry Bittner.

“Chelsey lives her Christian faith every minute of every day,” he said. “Her commitment to her church, family, school, team and friends is unbelievable. Her maturity is way beyond her years. I never had to ask her to watch over a new player, and she would help them to understand drills and to feel comfortable.

“She was a fierce competitor, but always treated the other team with compassion and grace. I have had many parents from other teams come up and tell me how great a young lady Chelsey was. In her last game at the regional all-star game, she had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocked shots against players from larger schools. She has been a blessing from God to me for the last nine years.”

“I could have chosen to be negative and difficult, mad at every adult, and make bad decisions,” Cate said, “but I’ve gone down the right path and people tell me that they’re proud of me. Leaving NICS will be hard because I love being in school, but everyone in my class will stay in the area and we’ll still get to see each other.”