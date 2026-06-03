North Idaho STEM Charter Academy: Cohen MacLeod seeks international relations work that stems from interests in history and world events

A chance to build Lego robots first attracted Cohen MacLeod to North Idaho STEM Charter Academy.

He started fourth grade at the Rathdrum school with its science, technology, engineering and math focuses. Later, history and international relations became his passions.

MacLeod is a National Merit Scholar, National Honor Society member and recipient of the school’s Trailblazer award. But during the middle of high school, he went through a tough time. His sister Sadie died at age 9.

“I was in eighth grade when my sister was diagnosed with brain cancer,” said MacLeod, 17. “Two years later, when I was nearing the middle of my 10th grade, she passed away.

“It impacted my grades quite a lot. There was definitely a period of detachment from school, both in physical absence and with the loss being emotionally and intellectually very draining.”

MacLeod said he found a way to refocus, earning high grades in his junior and senior years.

“After she passed, I don’t know what exactly motivated me to work harder, but I think it showed me how finite the people and the life around me were … I realized life gets real sometimes. I don’t want to waste it.”

English teacher Betsy Sims said MacLeod embodies two character traits that school leaders seek to foster: hard work and kindness.

“Among the four years that I have taught Cohen, he is that student,” Sims said. “He works his tail off. He’s had to face a lot of adversity and has overcome it with a lot of grace.”

She said MacLeod is inclusive of others, kind and seeks to draw others into conversations.

“He’s just very aware of others and compassionate, making sure they’re heard. It’s just his character.”

These are traits he attributes to his parents.

“They raised me to be very attentive, emotionally adept, just knowing how to read emotions and care for people, because the world can sometimes be a very scary, uncaring place,” he said. “Whatever I can do to make people feel more seen and more cared for, I like to do.”

In addition to earning a high school diploma, MacLeod took dual credit courses to earn an associate degree in political science from North Idaho College.

MacLeod said he lives between his dad’s house in Spokane Valley and his mom’s in Hayden. At age 12, he started reading the news during long drives to school.

That fostered his interest in world events and history. He was in the student leadership council and was Quiz Bowl team captain, winning in competitions with his history knowledge.

Next, he plans to attend Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service for an international relations degree.

“I realized I found world politics and events a lot more interesting than I did American politics and events,” he said. “Looking at world news feels like history in the making.”

He hopes to work at the U.S. State Department, or an international organization such as the United Nations.

“Seeing and being part of history in the making,” he said, “whether it be a peace agreement or trade, it’s like the ultimate calling.”