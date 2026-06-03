Northwest Christian Schools Homeschool: Kaily Davis found support at NWC to overcome dyslexia and other challenges

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Kaily Davis attended Northwest Christian School from second through sixth grade, her family drawn by the support she knew she’d receive there.

“I’m dyslexic, and they have a good learning center program,” she said.

In middle school, she moved to NWC’s home-school program.

“I work better independently and need more flexibility.”

Davis appreciated that the school uses physical textbooks in addition to online learning.

“I’m a kinesthetic learner,” she said. “I need to interact with what I’m learning. I take notes and make lists.”

During her junior year of high school, her family moved to Camano Island to be near extended family.

After leaving her familiar surroundings at Northwest Christian’s home-school program, she pivoted and became deeply connected with the Camano Island community.

“I got involved with the youth group and served in student leadership at the church,” she said.

Last year, her family returned to Spokane. It was a difficult transition for Davis.

“It’s not what I expected,” she said. “I wasn’t happy at the beginning of my senior year.”

Her teachers understood the challenges she faced and admired the way she’s persevered.

“Kaily worked her tail off retrieving credits because of interrupted high school time – she’s a hardworking, kind, genuine student,” said teacher Courtney Manuel. “She’s spent lots of effort building friendships, as well as excelling in school.”

Kristy Boblet agreed.

“It can be pretty intimidating, returning as a senior, but Kaily got plugged in right away,” she said. “She’s detail-oriented and very thorough.”

Boblet’s Bible class requires analysis and introspection, and she said Davis shines at both.

“She gives thoughtful answers – she goes the extra mile.”

April Young, director’s assistant and registrar, said, “Kaily is a strong individual – she overcomes any obstacle thrown her way. At school, she’s the one to reach out and lend a hand – she’ll take a leadership role when needed.”

Davis gravitates to history and art.

“I’m a history nerd,” she said. “And I’m enjoying sketching this year – I set a goal to get better at realism.”

A self-taught crocheter, she made a beautiful cardigan for her senior project.

As she looked toward her future, she considered pursuing a counseling degree, but a job-shadowing experience revealed another possibility.

“I’m job-shadowing Mrs. (Michelle) Gibson in the learning center,” Davis said. “She works with students who need extra help reading and writing, and she’s part of the Inland Northwest Dyslexia Alliance.”

Davis plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Arizona in the fall.

“Maybe I’ll become a dyslexia advocate – maybe a counselor or teacher.”

Boblet has no doubt that her student will succeed.

“Whatever she does, she will do it well,” she said.

Davis credits her parents for investing in her education.

“They’ve always encouraged me in my schooling,” she said. “My mom pushes me to do the best I can.”

She values the participation of the staff in the NWC home-school program.

“Northwest Christian has given me a lot of perspective and skills that I wouldn’t have gotten at another school,” Davis said. “The teachers really invest in your spiritual life.”

Adapting to living with dyslexia and a challenging move during a pivotal time has given her insight and depth and left her profoundly thankful.

“I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had,” Davis said. “They formed me into who I am. I know God’s been directing my path.”