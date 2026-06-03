Northwest Christian Schools: Presley Somes ‘will be an asset to whatever school she selects’

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

For someone who spends a great deal of time on horseback, Presley Somes seems to have her feet firmly planted on the ground.

“I got my first pony when I turned 1,” she said.

By age 7, she was competing in rodeo.

Currently, she’s a member of the Washington State High School Rodeo Association and serves as the student board secretary. Somes plays a vital role in organizing, promoting and leading the youth activities for the association.

“I compete in barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping,” she said, “My favorite is racing barrels. The top four in each event go to Nationals, and I’m hoping I’ll make it. I’ve been blessed with great horses.”

Despite fierce competition for points, Somes said the rodeo community is a tight-knit, supportive group.

“It’s the only sport where other people (competitors) are cheering you on and rooting for you,” she said. “They’ll loan you a horse if yours is hurt.”

When she came to Northwest Christian High School as a freshman, she found a similar environment.

“I’ve loved Northwest Christian,” she said. “The school feels like a community – the teachers really want to get to know you.”

Fine arts instructor Deborah Sinclair enjoyed having Somes in class.

“I’ve had the honor of being more than just a teacher, but a mentor,” she said.

Sinclair watched Somes exhibit qualities she feels will serve her well in life.

“She’s a deeply kind, caring person – a genuine empath,” said Sinclair. “She’s gracious and sees and includes others.”

Somes enjoyed playing basketball for the school during her freshman and sophomore years and was part of a team that went to State.

But her commitment to rodeo meant she didn’t have time to spend on the basketball court.

“I played my whole life,” she said. “But as junior year approached, I had to keep my horses in shape.”

The family has six horses, and Somes gives riding lessons.

“Riding my horses is where I get mental clarity,” she said. “Horses have a way of connecting with you. There’s no better feeling than when you swing your leg over a horse and go for a ride.”

When it comes to academics, she said she especially enjoyed her Bible classes. That doesn’t surprise Sinclair.

“Presley doesn’t just attend a Christian school, she’s a believer and faith is a central piece of her life,” she said.

Somes has been accepted to Grand Canyon University, and Cal Poly has invited her to join its renowned rodeo team.

As she weighs her decision, several things are clear.

“I have a business mindset, and I’ve always wanted to work for myself,” Somes said. “Whatever path I take, I’ll be in the equine industry. I want to love people and produce a positive impact.”

Sinclair is confident Somes will thrive.

“She’s going to knock it out of the park and be an asset to whatever school she selects,” she said. “Presley’s not just about advancing herself, but serving others. She’ll make the world a better place.”