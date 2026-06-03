On Track Academy: Gabe Stauffer finds community and passion in the digital media center

By Jase Picanso For The Spokesman-Review

When Gabe Stauffer first arrived at On Track Academy, he mostly kept to himself.

After attending several schools and moving between Deer Park and Spokane, he was used to starting over. On Track and its smaller alternative learning environment gave him something different: stability, familiar faces and a place where he could finally settle in.

“When I first came to school, I wasn’t really talking to many people,” Stauffer said. “Now I talk to all the people all the time.”

Stauffer transferred to the school at 16. Unlike a traditional high school schedule, On Track students stay with the same cohort year-round and attend two longer class sessions instead of moving through multiple periods.

“It’s an alternative learning environment school, so they don’t go from class to class necessarily like the comprehensive high schools,” said Kelly Onyambu, Stauffer’s advisory teacher.

“He went to a lot of different schools before he came here,” Onyambu said. “When he came here, he kind of came out of his shell.”

That change became clear as Stauffer got more involved around campus. He joined the Magic: The Gathering Club and found a second home in the school’s media center, led by teacher Danny Parker, where students can explore photography, recording, laser cutting, and other creative pursuits.

“I moved to the big building after the portables, and that’s when everything started getting more fun because I entered Danny’s room,” Stauffer said. “It’s got cosplay class, 3D printing class, all the fun stuff.”

The media center quickly became Stauffer’s favorite place on campus.

“I’m thankful for Danny’s class, it’s pretty great,” Stauffer said. “It’s like the nerd hangout spot.”

He especially enjoys working with the school’s 3D printer, creating everything from shields to small action figures.

“All the 3D printing and sanding and smoothing has been really fun for me,” he said.

His consistency and curiosity in the media center eventually led to an internship there during his senior year, where he now helps newer students learn the same skills he spent years building.

“He’s flourished, really,” Onyambu said. “He’s taken advantage of the different opportunities that are offered.”

Outside the media lab, Stauffer also pushed himself academically, completing his math requirements early so he could focus on the classes and projects he enjoyed most. When asked what accomplishment he is most proud of, his answer came quickly: not having to take any more math.

But Onyambu said what stands out most is not just his work ethic, it is the way he has grown into someone others naturally gravitate toward.

“Gabe is very kind and gentle and makes friends with just about everybody,” she said. “He’s always willing to step up and join in on things.”

After graduation, Stauffer plans to study electrical work at one of Spokane’s community colleges.

For Onyambu, that next step feels like a natural one.

“I know he’ll be successful because he has the personal drive and work ethic,” she said. “I’m proud of him for sticking it out, even when times have been hard for him, and finding his community here.”