Post Falls High School: Adriiela Motresku finds welcome in Post Falls and gift for languages

Soon after war erupted in her native Ukraine, Adriiela Motresku fled with her family to America. Then 13, she spoke very little English.

An uncle who is a U.S. citizen offered to help, so they left Chernivtsi in March 2022 for temporary aid in Romania, then embarked on a lengthy journey to get to Boise.

Motresku, 17, doesn’t remember much about the war, other than sirens warning of possible Russia attacks.

“I was just excited that we were going to another country,” she said.

Language barriers proved difficult, though. Motresku felt lost while finishing eighth grade in Boise, although two girls helped. Her freshman year in Boise was equally overwhelming. Someone in the school office who spoke Russian helped her navigate a class schedule.

A turnaround came three years ago, with a move to Post Falls for her father’s work. She started at Post Falls High School, liked it, and began making big strides in speaking English. Her grades improved.

“I really like the atmosphere here at this school,” Motresku said. “I really like the teachers who are so kind to me (and) make it easy to understand them. I really like the neighbors and people in the community; they’re kind.”

“I just felt really welcomed in this school.”

This year, she pushed herself by taking dual college credit courses.

She took honors Spanish and a math course through University of Idaho, and honors speech through North Idaho College. Motresku continued English as Second Language studies to gain proficiency.

“I wanted to improve my GPA,” she said. “Now, I’ve reached my goal to get all A’s in all of my classes.”

In Boise, Motresku befriended students from Mexico and Columbia.

“They couldn’t really speak a lot of English, but I got some of their Spanish, although I don’t know how,” she said.

Now, Motresku views languages as a strength. She can speak five: Romanian through family, Ukrainian, Russian, and more in English and Spanish.

She originally came to Idaho with her parents, an older sister, younger sister, younger brother and a brother-in-law.

After she graduates, she and family are set to return to Boise to be near other relatives. This fall, she plans to start at Boise State.

Motresku wants to be a teacher and major in elementary education with an ESL endorsement. She also plans certification in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages to teach adults and online.

Brenda Valentine, her ESL teacher, said Motresku has a gift for languages.

Motresku “has been pretty phenomenal in how quickly she has acquired English,” Valentine said. “She has a natural talent for languages, but she is also extremely motivated and goal oriented.

“I had no qualms about her learning Spanish on top of learning English and on top of all her classes. She’s just that talented and well-rounded. She’s always positive and cares about other people.”

Motresku isn’t looking back.

“There are a lot of opportunities for me here,” she said. “People are really kind. They’re not willing to let me give up on my goals. I’m really glad to be in this country.”