Rex Huppke: Even Milli Vanilli won’t play Trump’s Freedom 250 fest. Sad

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Rex Huppke USA Today

When the musical lineup for President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration was announced, I was fired up.

The list of performers for what’s billed as “The Great American State Fair,” a 16-day event on the National Mall starting June 25, included: Milli Vanilli, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Morris Day and the Time, and Poison lead singer Bret Michaels.

Because I love Trump and America, and because my brain rejects information that runs contrary to my ideological beliefs, I considered that lineup a victory for conservatives and proof that we are culturally relevant.

But the lefties out there were quick to suggest Milli Vanilli and company would make a perfect lineup for an off-night county fair B-stage. Nasty comedian John Oliver, on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” described it as “a stacked lineup of people that you haven’t thought about since 2009.”

“Honestly,” Oliver said, “that sounds less like America’s 250th birthday and more like the playlist at Rhonda’s 50th.”

Well hah-hah-hah. What a bunch of jerks. They’ll do anything to make President Trump look bad, unaware that he’s so enormously talented he doesn’t need anyone’s help.

Making matters worse, the artists quickly started backing out of Trump’s Great American Festival of Patriotism, making the liberals even more smug. Loser lefty USA Today columnist Rex Huppke (that’s me) started calling the event “Wouldstink.” Others dubbed it “Lollapaloser.”

Was MY president embarrassed or mad about these developments? OF COURSE NOT! He just once again owned the libs by posting this definitely-not-mad message on social media:

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President! Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

You see? Definitely not mad. Definitely not having a narcissistic collapse because nobody wants to come to his freedom fest.

First off, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice might still be coming, even though Trump posted “Cancel it” on social media and mocked “overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”

But the bottom line is this: America’s 250th anniversary will be great because America has Trump himself, a modern-day Elvis headlining things. How could it get any better?!? (Unless Eric Trump shows up and plays the mouth harp. Fingers crossed!)

Get to the National Mall and watch Trump tell you how great things are!

I’m sure most Americans will cash in their savings to buy gas and travel to Washington, D.C., to watch a wildly popular president who is polling well into the low-30s tell them they live in the HOTTEST country. Those who can afford food might even be able to pack a picnic dinner!

This is all so smart and strong, and it makes me realize our GOAT president was just teaching us music is a gateway to liberalism. All America needs is Trump.

And possibly Vanilla Ice, if he still shows up.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Bluesky at @rexhuppke.bsky.social and on Facebook at facebook.com/RexIsAJerk.