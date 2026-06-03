Riverside High School: Twins Cheyenne and Remmy Irvine leaving lasting impression after thriving at Riverside

By Azaria Podplesky For the Spokesman-Review

As with many sets of twins, there are a lot of similarities between the pair but also a lot of differences that make each individual.

Riverside High School students and twin sisters Cheyenne and Remmy Irvine both like to work with their hands but in different ways.

Cheyenne is interested in welding sculptures (she’s currently working on a sculpture of an owl) and keeping orchids, a hobby inspired by the Irvines’ late grandmother. In school, Cheyenne explores those interests through Career and Technical Education classes.

“I want to learn skills that are going to help me, not just in my career, but in life as well,” she said. “I’ll take classes that are going to give me more life skills. I want to be able to know how to use power tools, how to repair an engine.”

Remmy likes reading and writing fiction and short stories. She enjoys English and other creative-based classes, including digital photo and media classes and yearbook. She was drawn to these classes because, while growing up, she didn’t feel like she had a safe place to express herself.

“Taking those classes and being able to explore and try different things and just be creative has really helped me,” she said.

The sisters felt like they were a little conservative when it came to participating in activities in or out of school their freshman year because they were feeling shy, but they’ve since made up for it.

Both Cheyenne and Remmy participated in LaunchNW Youth Council last year, for which Cheyenne packed kits for homeless youth and Remmy worked on a fire safety project for Latinos en Spokane.

They also participated in the Production and Manufacturing Institute in the summer and, in their sophomore and junior years, the pair helped with Hillbilly Haunted House in Chattaroy building sets and working as scare actors.

After being affected by a death in the family, Cheyenne and Remmy credit their grandma and the Riverside community for helping them to step out of their comfort zones.

“We became so comfortable that you start growing because you’re like, ‘I can start doing this now. I can start talking to people. I’ve been through so much. Now, it’s nothing,’ ” Remmy said. “Meeting those people is how we came out of our shells, all of our friends, being away from bad situations, it all allowed us to take daring moves and be willing to go and do something.”

Cheyenne and Remmy are two of Riverside’s three valedictorians this year. After graduation, Cheyenne plans to attend Whitworth University or Spokane Community College to earn a degree in business and minor in political science. Remmy plans to attend Whitworth or Spokane Falls Community College to study graphic design or cybersecurity.

Spanish teacher Mary Ressa has taught Cheyenne and Remmy since they were sophomores and is happy to brag about the pair. They’re Spokane Scholars, for example, with Remmy excelling in history and Cheyenne in math.

Ressa said both sisters are the whole package, with above-average intelligence and work ethic but also a desire to roll up their sleeves and get involved with the community.

“They will give more than they take,” she said. “I’ve taught for 35 years, and I probably don’t remember all of my students. I will always remember these two.”