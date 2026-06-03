Rogers High School: ‘The picture of what it is to be relentless’

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Stacie Collier noticed Michaela Daou immediately.

“She really stood out from Day 1,” said Collier, a counselor at Rogers High School. “A lot of students are scared of jumping in freshman year, but Michaela got involved really quickly.”

Daou has cerebral palsy and dealt with fatigue in one of her legs.

She didn’t let it slow her down. Instead, she joined the softball team as a freshman and played through her junior year.

“It was mentally taxing because I felt like I couldn’t do as much as the other players,” Daou said. “But I got stronger and felt more confident about my performance.”

She’d began playing softball in eighth grade at Sacajawea and wanted to continue.

“I enjoy the community of it – being with the girls,” she said. “The coaches were amazing. They made sure I had modifications and enough playing time.”

In fact, Collier said she often had to remind Daou to slow down.

“Michaela is the picture of what it is to be relentless,” Collier said. “She faces challenges head-on with a quiet resolve and determination.”

That determination is clearly demonstrated through her academic achievements and involvement in extracurricular activities. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and served as vice president her junior year. She’s connected with the school’s Black student union and joined the Strong Women Achieving Greatness club.

“It’s a great club for girls like Michaela who want to be leaders,” Collier said.

However, Daou didn’t see herself as a leader.

“I like to work behind the scenes,” she said.

Her candor drew others to her.

“She’s open with other students about her struggles, so they don’t feel so alone,” Collier said. “Leadership can show up in a lot of different ways. We need more voices like hers.”

Last year, Daou joined the percussion class.

“I did percussion in seventh grade, and I was so bad at it,” she said. “But I wanted to try a music class junior year. It was really fun! My disability didn’t affect me as much, and I was more motivated. Mr. (Taylor) Belote made some modifications, and I got way better.”

Collier was impressed by the way Daou advocated for herself.

“Michaela thought creatively about the ways she could engage in the class.”

Speaking up for herself hasn’t always been easy, but it’s a skill she’s developed over time.

“I’m still shy, but I realized problems aren’t going to fix themselves unless I advocate,” she said. “The staff really listened to my suggestions.”

Language is her forte. She’s studied Chinese, French and Japanese.

“I love learning languages,” Daou said.

Collier appreciated her excitement for learning.

“She’s wonderfully refreshing – unapologetically herself and enthusiastic about the things she’s interested in.”

Daou particularly enjoyed her African American literature class; in fact, it provided a path forward.

“I’m interested in learning about the Black diaspora,” she said. “We learned about resistance and resilience, and I want to continue that path.”

Attending a historically Black university is her goal, so she was delighted to learn she’s been accepted to Howard University in Washington, D.C.

She feels her school has equipped her with all she needs to enter the next phase of life.

“Rogers has prepared me academically for rigorous classes, for learning about new perspectives, for talking to different people,” Daou said. “They welcomed me with open arms. I got such a diverse education. If I had to pick a high school, I’d pick Rogers every time.”