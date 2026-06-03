Spokane rally falls short in loss to Hillsboro 4-2

From staff reports

Spokane got the tying run aboard in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally fizzled and the Indians absorbed a 4-2 loss to the Hillsboro Hops in a High-A Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

Alan Espinal drew a one-out walk and Kelvin Hidalgo followed with a single for Spokane (21-32) in the ninth, but the Hops (24-29) escaped with a lineout and a strikeout.

Max Belyeu hit a pair of doubles for the Indians and Robert Calaz opened the fourth with a triple and scored in the inning to cut Hillsboro’s lead to 3-2, but Spokane managed two baserunners over the next four innings.

Indians starter Bryson Hammer (2-6) allowed three runs, all in the fourth, on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings.