Spokane Virtual Learning: Keigan Clavel is ‘a hardworking individual with a big heart’

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When attending school in person wasn’t the best fit for his needs, Keigan Clavel transitioned to Spokane Virtual Learning, where he pushed forward with focus and resilience.

“Throughout high school, Keigan has consistently demonstrated a strong determination to complete his education while navigating the challenges associated with autism and cerebral palsy,” said Adam Karlsgodt, SVL’s special education facilitator. “As his skills developed, he mastered a variety of accessibility tools and strategies that allowed him to engage more effectively, build independence, and take ownership of his learning.”

Because Clavel adapted well to online learning during the pandemic, his mother, Heather Clavel, felt SVL would be a good option for him.

She was right.

“Keigan has grown into a confident and self-directed learner, taking pride in his progress and the effort he puts into his work,” Karlsgodt said. “He never complains, no matter what the challenge. He’s great at attacking his goals – he finds ways to get things done.”

Indeed, when asked his favorite thing about school, his answer was quick and succinct.

“I like getting the work all done!”

He met weekly with his Spokane Virtual paraeducator, Carrie Stauffer, to preview, organize and plan for the week’s work.

History and reading are his strong suits.

“He’s a great reader – he’s going to be a lifelong learner,” Karlsgodt said.

Currently, he’s engrossed in “The Wild Robot” series.

“I’m in Book 3,” he said.

The technology learning curve proved challenging at times.

“I would send an assignment in, and it would disappear,” Clavel said. “Sometimes, I’d have to retype it in the text box.”

But perseverance was the name of his game, and Karlsgodt admired that.

“He’s a hardworking individual with a big heart.”

That diligence was rewarded in October with a long-awaited trip to Disneyland for his 18th birthday.

Clavel is a fan of Disney villains, so the timing was perfect.

“It was Halloween time, so all the villains were out,” he said. “I got to meet the evil queen from Snow White!”

The flexible schedule offered by SVL made it possible for Clavel to keep up with his studies, even while addressing health issues.

“If you had a hard day and felt like you needed some time, you could reschedule a meeting,” he said.

Outside of school, Clavel enjoys hanging out at the Isaac Foundation, a program for people on the autism spectrum.

“I’m there Monday through Thursday,” he said. “It’s for kids on the spectrum, and I made lots of friends. I can just be myself.”

This summer, he will be a peer mentor at the Isaac Foundation. It’s a leadership role he’s looking forward to and may help pave the way for the work he’d like to do in the future.

“I want to be a child life specialist in a hospital,” Clavel said. “Through my own experiences, I can help kids with hard moments.”

Karlsgodt thinks that position would be a perfect fit.

“Keigan’s persistence and ability to adapt will continue to support his capacity to push through any obstacle that arises,” he said. “His journey will continue to inspire those who have had the privilege of working with him, and we look forward to the meaningful impact he will continue to make in the lives of others.”