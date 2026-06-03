St. George’s School: Per Sande is on track for success

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Grounded, measured, kind, respectful, well-liked and really funny.

That’s the way Jamie Billings describes student Per Sande.

Sande is an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate and has attended St. George’s School since kindergarten.

“He’s got a level head,” Billings said. “He’s logical and makes good decisions. His humor is understated, and he’s a friend to everyone.”

She’s had Sande in her Spanish class for four years and is his Knowledge Bowl coach.

“He’s a reserved leader – he leads by example, and his peers look up to him.”

Sande said he’s enjoyed his time at St. George’s. The private, independent, non-religious, college-preparatory school fosters connection and community.

“It’s a smaller school and provides a lot of different opportunities,” he said. “Any student can try anything, and I like trying new things!”

He participated in sports such as soccer, basketball and track and field.

Track proved to be his passion and he wanted to participate in as many events as possible.

“The school doesn’t offer pole-vaulting, and I wanted to try it, so I joined Spokane Speed.”

Alongside his academic pursuits and sports, Sande participated in the Science Club and contributed to the water-quality research of the Little Spokane River.

He also spearheaded the Operation Christmas Child program at the school.

“My sisters started running it at St. George’s, and I helped out,” he said. “When they graduated, I took over. This year, I passed the baton to a family with younger kids.”

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. Volunteers fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and a note from the sender, and the boxes are distributed to children around the world.

The program has a special meaning for Sande’s family.

“Mom grew up in Bosnia during the independence war,” said Sande. “She received a Christmas box – it was so emotional for her. It was a scary time, and having this box with a note let her know someone out there was thinking about her.”

Sande will attend the University of Washington in the fall and plans to study biomedical engineering.

“I really want to go into research, specifically for prosthetics,” he said. “I’m really passionate about track and seeing how prosthetics have evolved to help athletes.”

He feels his time at St. George’s has equipped him for the next phase of his life.

“I think St. George’s has prepared me well,” he said. “Direct communication with the teachers has taught me how to reach out and communicate, and I’ve had lots of hands-on experiences.”

Billings is excited to see what the future holds for Sande.

“Per will continue to be curious and find new passions while remaining true to who he is,” she said. “He’s a great example of what we hope the youth of today will be.”