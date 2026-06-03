St. Michael’s Academy: Family tragedy inspired Evangeline Morgan’s career choice

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Evangeline Morgan’s history at St. Michael’s Academy began before her birth.

“My parents went to the school and so did all my mom’s sisters,” she said. “My grandpa was a real estate agent and actually helped them find the building.”

St. Michael’s Academy is a K-12 school staffed by members of the Congregation of Mary Immaculate Queen.

“I’ve known Evangeline since she was a baby,” said Sister Michael Marie, St. Michael’s high school principal. “She’s attended school here for 13 years.”

Organized, determined, and motivated best describe this student, who is a member of the National Honor Society.

“I learned to work hard to meet their high standards,” Morgan said.

Faculty members noticed her diligence.

“She doesn’t need a lot of direction,” Sister Michael Marie said. “She’s president of the school’s pro-life group, and her peers look up to her.”

Morgan relished her time at the small school.

“I’ve enjoyed the community life,” she said. “Everyone knows each other, and you’re able to grow up with the same kids.”

She especially liked literature classes.

“Morgan enjoys literature and discussion,” said Sister Michael Marie. “She has a lot of opinions and isn’t afraid to speak up.”

Musical theater also caught her attention.

“I was in three musicals,” she said. “I liked being at the school at night and the free dinners!”

A family tragedy forged her desire to work with those struggling with addiction.

“My brother, Jaiden, died when I was in sixth grade,” Morgan said. “He was my half-brother, and we didn’t live in the same house, but I was always excited to see him.”

She said he had a history of addiction, and his death was attributed to an overdose.

“I was in shock – I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Morgan’s grief propelled her into learning about addiction and recovery.

Completing a senior thesis was optional, but she took individual responsibility for not only her own learning but also for sharing her discoveries and trying to raise awareness in the community.

“She spent a lot of time doing research,” said Sister Michael Marie. “I was very impressed with that. I felt like it was over and above. She really wants to work with people who have addiction issues.”

Already enrolled at Spokane Falls Community College, Morgan plans to become an addiction counselor.

“My brother’s death motivated me to learn more,” she said. “I want to have my own practice, and I want to help the children of those who are addicted.”

Sister Michael Marie believes Morgan will make a positive impact wherever she serves.

“Evangeline has been a great joy,” she said. “She has a strong, grounded spirituality and inner strength. She’ll be a force for good, and she’s going to affect many people’s lives.”