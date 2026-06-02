Swimmer sculptures arrive on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue for the summer

Justice is one of a series of swimmer sculptures by artist Carole Feuerman installed Tuesday, June 2, 2026, along North Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Ten outdoor art exhibit will line the Magnificent Mile into the fall. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS) (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Doug George Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The Magnificent Mile just got a little glossier for summer. Eight sculptures by artist Carole Feuerman were unveiled Tuesday and will remain on view on and around Michigan Avenue north of the river through the fall.

The outdoor exhibition, titled “Monuments of Stillness,” is presented by Hilton Contemporary Gallery of Chicago and consists of the figures of swimmers, created in painted bronze, resin and stainless steel, that are “suspended in moments of reflection, resilience, and stillness,” according to an announcement of the unveiling.

The figures, ranging from life-sized to 12 feet tall, are viewable as public art installations through Nov. 15, from outside the Wrigley Building and north up to Oak Street. Two more will join them soon — one delayed in transit, the other currently displayed at Hilton Contemporary on Wells Street. After Chicago, they’re destined for Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

Feuerman, from New York, is known for her swimmers and dancers; her work is usually described as being in the style of superrealism or hyperrealism and has been shown previously as public art in Rome, New York, Hong Kong, London and elsewhere. Feuerman exhibited at the Venice Biennale, was awarded first prize at the 2008 Beijing Biennale and had her work displayed during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“Chicago has long been celebrated for its architecture, public art, and cultural vitality,” she said in part in a statement. “To bring these sculptures to Michigan Avenue is deeply meaningful to me. My work seeks to capture moments of quiet reflection and emotional connection, and I hope these sculptures invite viewers to pause, experience wonder and reconnect with themselves amid the energy of the city.”

That Chicago throughway has been undergoing a bit of a revitalization and is no stranger to shows of public art, of course — the iconoclastic “Cows on Parade” in 1999, consisting of some 300 fiberglass cows painted by local artists, drew visitors from all over the country to Chicago.

Along with the outdoor art on Michigan Avenue, Hilton Contemporary is hosting an exhibition and sale of Feuerman’s smaller-scale works at its locations at 716 N. Wells St. and 3622 S. Morgan St.; more information at hiltoncontemporary.com.