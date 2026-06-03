Three Springs High School: For Kaitlyn Collins, ‘failure isn’t an option’

By Mia Stillman For The Spokesman-Review

Kaitlyn Collins has not let health complications get in the way of excelling as a student and putting one foot in front of the other.

Collins, who was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 10,

is a student at Three Springs High School, an alternative learning program within the Cheney School District, with small class sizes and a focus on hands-on, community-based learning.

When Collins had to start going to dialysis three days a week in October 2024, she started taking online classes through Apex Learning.

Travis Weese, Collins’ counselor at Three Springs, has supported her throughout her high school years as she has balanced her healthcare needs with being an engaged student.

“She’s done an amazing job at … her self-management, her self-regulation, coping through the difficulties and through the challenges. She has shown resilience. She has shown grit,” Weese said.

Between road trips to Seattle Children’s Hospital and weekly appointments, Collins said her need for a hybrid learning experience has made high school less social.

Jenna Johnson, Collins’ mom, said her daughter was able to stay motivated while managing at-home learning through taxing health complications.

“Kaitlyn has a mindset that failure isn’t an option. No matter what life throws at you, you just keep moving forward and show up and do the best you can,” Johnson said.

Weese said Collins was able to stay academically engaged while her health worsened over her high school career.

“Over the last few years, a lot of those health complications have intensified for her to the point where she has become eligible for an organ transplant, and it’s been a journey for her,” Weese said.

On April 20, Collins had kidney transplant surgery and is now turning a corner. She is set to walk the stage to graduate in June with her classmates.

Collins said the transplant has brought her some relief – and she thinks it will make life a lot easier.

“I think I’m just really excited to get back into everyday life with other people,” Collins said.

Despite her health, Collins has maintained a 4.0 GPA for the past several quarters and is an honor roll student.

“I think that right there speaks volumes to her as a person,” Weese said.

Weese describes Kaitlyn as a kind soul and a friend to all. “When she is on our campus … she’s a spotlight, she’s somebody who just has a smile on her face and is just happy to be here,” Weese said.

Outside of school, Collins has explored her passion for drawing. She said that she enjoys art because of its flexibility and lack of boundaries.

Beyond graduation, she hopes to attend Spokane Falls Community College and study in the school’s art program.

“I just hope she gets out there, enjoys college, finds some good art friends and really starts sharing her art with others,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she would love for Collins to eventually showcase her art to others and get involved in the art community in Spokane.

“I think she has a very unique lens to share with other people about being positive and persevering through hard times at such a young age,” Johnson said.

Collins said she is excited to graduate and move forward.

“There’s no other student who really shines as bright as Kaitlin,” Weese said.