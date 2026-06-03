Timberlake High School: Jeremiah Rummerfield found his niche

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Timberlake High School senior Jeremiah Rummerfield has fingers like lightning, but it isn’t because of his time playing the saxophone. Rummerfield has participated in speedcubing, a competitive sport, since he was 10.

“It’s like professional Rubik’s Cube solving,” he said. “I learned by watching a YouTube video and I got faster and faster. I’ve gotten down to the 10 -second mark on the regular Rubik Cube.”

Rummerfield admits that not many people are into speedcubing. “It’s pretty niche,” he said. “You have to learn to flick your fingers. It’s small, precise movements.”

Rummerfield is one of four people who works to organize local speedcubing tournaments. “It has a very welcoming community,” he said.

Rummerfield has lived his entire life in North Idaho. He attended schools in Priest River before transferring to Timberlake last year after his parents became concerned about the stability of the West Bonner School District. “The school district was having a lot of superintendent issues,” he said. “My parents decided to switch us.”

Rummerfield said he has enjoyed his time at Timberlake. “I’ve had a great time there and I’ve found it easier to meet people,” he said. “It somehow feels like I’ve been there forever.”

He has never been into sports and instead has focused on music. When he was in elementary school, his class was shown a video that demonstrated a variety of musical instruments. He decided he wanted to play the saxophone.

“I really liked the way the sax looked,” he said. “I also really wanted to play ‘Pink Panther.’ ”

He did, in fact, play the “Pink Panther” theme. “I did learn it when I first started and I’ve completely forgotten it since,” he laughed.

He now plays in Timberlake’s pep band, jazz band and wind ensemble. The jazz band recently attended Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho. “We had a lot of fun,” Rummerfield said. “It was certainly one of my favorite school trips that I’ve ever been on.”

Timberlake teacher Katelynn Eppenstein said the school has enjoyed having Rummerfield as a student and she’s pleased he is involved in several bands. “Jeremiah transferred here as a junior and we are so happy he did,” she said. “He is such a sweet, fun kid to have at our school.”

Rummerfield plans to attend North Idaho College for two years, then move on to the UI. He isn’t certain of his career goals, though he said he could see himself being a band teacher.

“I’m still really undecided,” he said. “I’ve been looking at a musical career. I know it’s something I’d love to do.”