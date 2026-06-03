Where’s Waldo? Pet bird always on the move with Spokane family

Hairdresser Nishee Jordan takes her family’s pet half-moon conure with her everywhere – to stores, on hikes and at work. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)

Customers of Nishee Jordan’s salon should expect to be greeted by a squawk of “Baby Waldo!” when they enter.

The 4-year-old half-moon conure is a constant presence at the Spokane Valley hair salon and around the family that owns him. Jordan takes the miniature parrot with her everywhere – to work, to the store, on hikes, even to her children’s soccer games.

“My clients are often surprised when they see him just loving on me. He’ll just lay down and put his head down and uses his little foot to pet his face while I’m petting him. It’s just like him showing you that he wants his love, and it’s kind of amazing,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s family has always loved animals. Jordan grew up around dogs, cats and horses. But both of her children were allergic to the more typical pets. After a fish did not suffice, Jordan got Waldo as a hatchling.

Attempts to teach the young bird to yell out “Where’s Waldo?” were stymied by him being called “baby bird” for several weeks. Now whenever he is asked his name Waldo will yell out “baby Waldo” to everyone nearby.

Originating from South America, the half-moon conure is a green parrot characterized by a tuft of orange feathers above its beak. In the wild they are found along the Pacific coast from Mexico to Costa Rica. As pets they can be a lifelong commitment – Jordan expects to care for Waldo for the next 25 years or more.

Waldo loves meeting new people and many days Jordan does not have the heart to leave him at home. Besides bringing him to Bombshell Beauty & Brow hair salon, Jordan takes him most places she can. In the car he perches on her arm while she drives the car. Waldo will come into the store, but Jordan only takes him where she knows he’ll be welcome. The pair were once kicked out of a home improvement store because of Waldo’s loud squawk.

Nishee Jordan with Waldo on her shoulder and her husband, Sam Jordan, take a break from hiking on May 25, 2026, near the Rocks of Sharon in Spokane County to talk to other hikers about hiking with their bird. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

Waldo joins on hikes along trails around Spokane. Over the recent Memorial Day weekend, Jordan took the parrot to a trail along Iller Creek. Like a “little celebrity,” they were often stopped along the trail by children and other passersby who wanted to pet and take pictures with the bird.

“It’s fun to watch the kids’ face light up just because they get to hold him. Their jaw drops and they love him. And he loves them,” Jordan said. “He loves people.”

Waldo’s favorite is Jordan’s 17-year-old son Kyler Picken. Ever since Waldo entered their lives, the teenager was his favorite – often following him around at home and demanding pets.

“He still loves everybody, but if he had to pick one person, it would most likely be my son,” Jordan said.

As he has gotten older, Picken is a bit more independent but is still worried about when he moves out in a few years.

“I’ll always be in his life. I’ll never be too far,” Picken said while Waldo snuggled on his pant leg. “I like it how when he’s around everybody (he) just becomes super kind. He will just sit there and chirp and everybody smiles and is happy.”