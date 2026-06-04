10 under $10 for the week of June 5-June 11

1 Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market – Shop from variety of local vendors selling organic produce, honey, baked goods, and flowers whilst listening to live music. 3-7 p.m. Friday. Emerson Park, 1116 W. Alice Ave. Admission: Free.

2 SkyFest 2026 – Featuring high-speed passes that shake the ground, aerial formations that paint the sky, live music and food, SkyFest is a celebration of aviation, community and patriotism. 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Fairchild Air Force Base, 14300 U.S. Highway 2, Airway Heights. Admission: Free.

3 Washington State Parks Free Day – Discover passes not required for entry. Free days do not apply to overnight stays or rented facilities and are valid on all state-managed lands. 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free.

4 Friends of Manito Plant Sale – Shop from a spectacular selection of perennials and house plants. All proceeds benefit Manito Park. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Admission: Free.

5 The Farm Chicks Vintage and Handmade Fair – Featuring hundreds of shops filled with vintage, antiques, home decor, vintage clothing and handmade goods. The fair’s last year. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Interstate Fairgrounds, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Admission: $10.

6 Plant Clinic with Spokane County Master Gardeners – Get advice from WSU Spokane County Master Gardeners on horticultural practices best suited for local growing conditions. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Beer, Beats, Brats and Bubbles – Featuring local house DJs, drinks from Outwest wines and ciders and food from Just the Wurst gourmet sausage truck. 1-9 p.m. Saturday. Bellwether Brewing, 2019 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

8 Casa Cano Farms Spring Plant Sale – Shop from an array of vegetables, herbs and annual flower starts as well as hanging baskets, potting mix, compost and seeds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Casa Cano Farms, 12210 S. Madison Road. Valleyford. Admission: Free.

9 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

10 Spokane Farmers Market – Find seasonal, local produce, flowers, wild caught seafood, farm raised meats, artisan cheeses and baked goods and more. 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Park, Second Avenue and Chestnut Street. Admission: Free.