Clint Eastwood, 96, has retired, his son says

By Martha Ross Mercury News

SAN JOSE, Calif. – When Clint Eastwood released his last movie, “Juror No. 2,” in 2024, the longtime Carmel-by-the-Sea resident, four-time Oscar winner and mainstay of American cinema skipped the premiere, raising speculation that he was finally ready to retire. After all, he was 94.

The actor and director has repeatedly said that he wants to keep making movies as long as possible, according to the Daily Beast. Industry watchers in part attributed his absence at the premiere to the failure of Warner Bros. to give Eastwood’s well-reviewed courtroom drama, his 40th film as director, the theatrical roll-out that many thought he and the movie deserved.

Now, two years later, Eastwood’s son has confirmed that his father has in fact “retired.” In an interview with France Info, Kyle Eastwood revealed that his father had stopped working, the Daily Beast reported.

A musician and film composer, Kyle Eastwood, made the comments to the outlet while reflecting on what it was like to work on movies with his legendary father, who is known for his early work in TV and Sergio Leone Westerns, becoming a film star as “Dirty Harry” and directing such acclaimed films as “Play Misty for Me,” “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby,” the Daily Beast said.

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to work with him on a lot of films. It was a great experience for me,” said Kyle Eastwood, who has contributed music to nine of his father’s films, including “Mystic River,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Letters from Iwo Jima.”

“I have a lot of good memories of working with him. Now he’s retired,” Kyle Eastwood said.

Indeed, Eastwood’s IMDb page shows no upcoming projects for him as a director or actor. He’s listed as a producer for a reported remake of his 1977 action-thriller, “The Gauntlet,” which would star Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson; Christopher McQuarrie would direct. The film was announced in 2024, but there is no further information available about its production.

The Daily Beast said it had reached out to Eastwood’s representatives for comment about his reported retirement.

Last year, Eastwood made some headlines after he contacted Deadline to deny he had spoked to an Austrian publication, which quoted him as complaining about the current state of the film industry and its preferences for IP and sequels.

“A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news,” Eastwood told Deadline in his characteristic, no-nonsense way. “I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I’ve turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony.”

But around the time of “Juror No. 2’s” release, Eastwood was reportedly “struggling” with some issues in his personal life, according to the Daily Mail.

One significant blow was the death of his girlfriend of 10 years in July 2024. Several months before “Juror No. 2″ premiered, Christina Sandera, died of a heart attack at age 61. In a statement released after her death, Eastwood wrote: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

Eastwood had kept his relationship with Sandera relatively private after being involved in several high-profile romances over the decades, including with actor-director Sondra Locke, actor Frances Fisher and news anchor Diana Ruiz. He also is the father of eight children by several different women.

A source close to the situation told the Daily Mail: “Clint is having a hard time dealing with all the recent lows in his life.”

The Daily Mail said another “blow” to Eastwood also occurred in 2024 when his 32-year-old daughter Francesca Eastwood was embroiled in legal issues. The actor, who also had a part in “Juror No. 2,” had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence involving a fight with her boyfriend, the father of her now-8-year-old son. But Francesca Eastwood was released on bail, and there is no further information about whether prosecutors filed charges against her, according to People. Francesca Eastwood went on to have a second son last year.