Letters for Thursday, June 4

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dale Whitaker for auditor

I am proud to endorse Dale Whitaker for Spokane County auditor.

Dale is principled, meticulous and deeply qualified for this role. As a seasoned tax accountant and former chief financial officer, he has spent his career managing complex finances, safeguarding accuracy and holding organizations to the highest standards. Over the years, I have been impressed by his integrity, steady judgment and unwavering commitment to doing what is right, even when it isn’t easy.

The Spokane County Auditor’s Office is the central administrative and financial hub for the county. Its job touches many areas of residents’ lives: overseeing elections, managing $983 million in payments and payroll, preserving public records, and processing vehicle licensing. This is not a job for someone learning on the fly. It demands a professional who understands public finance, audit trails and the discipline required to keep government honest.

Perhaps most importantly, Dale has the moral courage this office requires. As a federal whistleblower, he gave up his livelihood to expose systemic fraud targeting seniors’ retirement funds. That tells you how he would treat the public’s money, records and elections.

I am confident Dale will bring optimal competence, ethical management and relentless follow-through to this office. He will increase transparency, strengthen election security, improve financial controls and perform the important independent watchdog role this position demands.

Dale Whitaker is the only qualified choice, and I highly recommend him.

Kellie Rizzi

Mead

Breach Snake River dams

In his guest column published May 20, Linwood Laughy throws cold water on the claim that we must keep the four Lower Snake River dams, or we’ll have blackouts and our power bills will skyrocket. He shows that, to the contrary, keeping those four dams (which provide, altogether, about 2.4% of the Pacific Northwest’s energy) would be the mistake. Solar prices have plummeted, offering cheaper power now: $24 per megawatt hour versus $40 per megawatt hour charged by the Bonneville Power Administration. Storage battery costs have also plummeted.

As for the other services provided by the dams: Studies have shown that water for irrigation would be plentiful without the dams, and that grain could travel by rail instead of by barge, in a system that would burn less fossil fuel than the current one. That leaves “cheap, reliable power” as the remaining value of the dams, and Mr. Laughy has exposed the emptiness of that claim.

In the most recent report I could find, BPA said it spends 26% of its revenues on power generation and another 26% on fish and wildlife mitigation efforts. I’m sure that part of why solar is cheaper is that it doesn’t decimate ecosystems, so it doesn’t have to double its power generation cost to try to mitigate all the harm it does.

BPA’s mitigation efforts have failed. No endangered fish runs have been recovered. We now have cheaper, safer options. It is time to breach the four Lower Snake River dams.

Marjorie Millner

Vancouver