Man accused of stabbing man in neck in Spokane Valley

A 34-year-old man is accused of stabbing a man in the neck in a Spokane Valley parking lot.

Jayde A. Brown drove away from the scene before deputies arrested him on suspicion of felony first-degree assault, according to court documents.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, and others were working on a disabled van at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at 9310 E. First Ave. when Brown pulled up in a black pickup truck, according to court documents.

One of the witnesses told deputies she knows Brown after meeting him on the streets as they are both homeless. Brown, the victim and the witnesses knew each other, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release Thursday.

After Brown arrived in his pickup Wednesday, he got mad at the woman because she would not sell his food stamp card for him, she told deputies. While Brown was yelling at her from inside his pickup, the victim walked over to the pickup and told Brown to get out of the truck and talk to her instead of yelling.

The victim had not said much more to Brown when Brown got out of the pickup and stabbed him, the woman reported. The victim then yelled, “Why did you stab me?”

Brown then got back into his truck and drove up to her. He then told her to get into the truck, so they could leave. She said she declined and he drove away.

Another witness drove the victim to MultiCare Valley Hospital. Hospital staff told deputies the victim’s stab wound possibly damaged his vascular system and/or airway. He was transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s trauma center for treatment.

He was in serious but stable condition, according to the release.

A deputy found the truck stopped near Augusta Avenue and Ella Road, according to court records. Brown was trying to get a BMX-style bicycle out of the pickup’s bed. He and other deputies detained Brown in handcuffs.

A detective found a green-handled folding knife and a black fixed-blade knife in the truck.

Brown denied involvement in the stabbing and said people would have identified him as the suspect because they are “haters” who are trying to “sabotage” him, he told detectives.

Brown is a convicted felon, including a conviction for battery with intent to commit a serious felony, according to court documents. The conviction stems from when Brown was arrested in 2013 after stabbing another man in the chest near downtown Coeur d’Alene, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

Brown made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. He remained Thursday evening in the Spokane County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is set for an arraignment Tuesday.