Man sentenced to 50 years for femicide in Mexico

A Mexico judge sentenced the boyfriend of Sativa Transue to 50 years in prison for her 2021 murder in the resort city of Cancun.

Transue’s sister, Mykayla Bolieu, said the judge sentenced Taylor Duran Allen for femicide, the intentional killing of a woman because of her gender.

Transue and Allen went to Cancun for Thanksgiving. A few days later, Bolieu was notified by the U.S. consulate in Mexico that Transue was found dead in the hotel room she was sharing with her boyfriend, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

Cancun police arrested Allen for suspected femicide. A spokesperson for Transue’s family went to Mexico and described her injuries as “being beaten to death.”

When the trial started in April, Transue’s mother traveled to Cancun to watch the proceedings. As the trial continued into May and family members couldn’t take more time off work, they followed the case online, Bolieu said.

While the conviction did bring a sense of justice to the family, Bolieu said, “it didn’t bring her back.”

“She was the happiest person, the brightest light,” she said.