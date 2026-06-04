MLB salary-cap proposal likely looks good to Mariners fans | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Point. Owners.

Major League Baseball is thriving in a manner we haven’t seen for decades. Last year’s World Series annihilated the NBA Finals in terms of viewership. There is a two-way star from Japan mesmerizing fans seemingly every time he takes the field.

Locally, the Mariners have won eight of their past nine and fell just one game shy of reaching their first World Series last year. It’s a great time for our pastime.

But looming over all this prosperity is a potential labor stoppage in 2027. The chasm between ownership – which is pushing hard for a salary cap – and the players is Grand Canyon-esque.

Still, while some might wonder if the owners truly care about the fans, their opening salvo in negotiations will likely get those fans on their side. One might even say they floored them.

Last week, MLB laid out its vision for what player salaries would look like starting in 2027. It proposed a salary cap of $245.3 million and a floor of $171.2 million, along with a 50-50 revenue split.

Via spotrac.com, there are six teams operating above that cap – with the Dodgers and Mets boasting payrolls over $300 million. Meanwhile, there are 15 teams (including the Mariners) operating under that floor – with six paying less than $100 million.

Even so, the MLB Players Association was not impressed with the proposal. At this point, it seems like it’s either no cap or no deal. But to the casual observer, this looks like a plan that would inject more money into the league while increasing competitive balance. And when the court of public opinion is so influential in how negotiations play out, looks are everything.

Last November’s World Series Game 7 is in the conversation for greatest baseball game of all time. The Dodgers used a ninth-inning home run to tie the Blue Jays, a 10th-inning home run to go ahead, and made a series of late-game defensive gems to secure their second consecutive title. But as euphoric as this was for Tinseltown, it reinforced the idea that teams can buy championships. This was to MLB owners what the Fail Mary was to NFL refs – a platinum bargaining chip.

So here comes a plan that could eliminate super teams while forcing other organizations to pony up cash. If you’re a Mariners fan, this has to look appetizing, right?

For one, their concern about rivals forever pulling away due to payroll would at least diminish. Second, fans would have less worry about the Mariners’ notorious underspending habits (even if they have been paying more lately).

This doesn’t mean team chairman John Stanton, among others, shouldn’t still face pressure. The difference between $171 million and $245 million is substantial, and franchises that push the cap’s edges would be better set up to win. It also doesn’t mean that every team would avoid penalties for failing to hit the floor. It’s one thing to be a billionaire on paper. It’s another to have access to enough cash to increase payroll by 50, 60, or in some cases more than 100%.

But those are concerns that can be addressed later. For now, it’s about framing.

Of course, it’s no surprise that the union doesn’t like it – and it isn’t wrong for that. Negotiations are all about getting what you think you’re worth, and this is a player’s league. Via a report Monday from the Athletic, interim MLBPA head Bruce Meyer said an analysis showed that players would lose money on such a proposal – and that they’re already taking in more than 50% of the revenue split. He added that it would “eradicate” amateur signing bonuses and pretty much dismissed the plan entirely. Not surprising. This is Early Bargaining 101.

There is also the matter of service-time restrictions. Theoretically, this salary cap/high-floor idea would pay the Shohei Ohtanis and Aaron Judges of the world less while putting more money in the pockets of the rank-and-file players. But if those players aren’t eligible for a big payday for six years, is it really looking out for them? Getting those guys’ salaries reflective of their value earlier in their careers would almost certainly be a stipulation if the MLBPA would ever agree to a cap.

It’s impossible to know how this will all play out. And to be fair, teams have shown they can contend with a limited budget. The Rays have the best record in the American League despite being 24th in MLB in payroll. The Brewers had the best record in MLB last year despite being 17th in payroll. Oh, and the Mets are 27-35 despite their $334 million payroll. It takes more than money.

All that said, this fight is going to get nasty. And whoever appears greedier is likely to lose.

On the surface – especially to fans of teams such as the Mariners – the owners look like the good guys. Might not be true, but in this case, perception trumps reality.