Pride festivities around the Inland Northwest

Spokane and surrounding cities will be embracing a rainbow of colors this June to celebrate Pride Month. From parades and festivals to open mic nights and themed markets, there is an event for anyone looking to show camaraderie and support.

Pride parades and festivalsSaturday – Pullman Pride Festival

The Intersectional Advocacy Coalition will host its second festival this weekend. The Pride March at Cougar Plaza begins at noon and proceeds to Reaney Park for the festival. The park will have vendors, children’s activities, open mics and more.

Festival attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and join in on the free picnic lunch, said founder Diana Whitney.

“It’s very heartwarming,” she said. “They have that message that your hometown or your home community supports you and is there for you.”

Festivities will last until 6 p.m.

Saturday – Walla Walla Pride Festival

Join Walla Walla residents at Heritage Square Park for the sixth annual Pride Festival. The festival, themed around the message “Stronger Together,” will have live music, vendors and family-friendly activities from noon to 5 p.m.

“I’m excited to come together,” said Jaqui Saldaña, a board member of Walla Walla Pride.

Saturday – Pride in the Park

The North Idaho Pride Alliance will host its festival at the Coeur d’Alene City Park and Bandshell. Touring artist Amelia Day will perform at the festival along with others from the community. Local businesses will set up around the park with food, beverages and support resources from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrating Pride is extremely important for Idaho right now, said Sarah Lynch, NIPA executive director. “Over the last six legislative sessions, Idaho has passed probably over 10 anti-LGBT laws.”

June 12-13 – Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival

Join Spokane Pride for its parade and festival at Riverfront Park. The two-day fete will feature a midday Saturday parade through downtown Spokane, a festival at the park and a dance party at the Lilac Bowl.

Over the last 10 years, said Matthew Danielson, Spokane Pride’s executive director, the event has grown tenfold.

“We’re technically the largest event in Riverfront Park these days because we utilize almost the entire thing,” he said.

Spokane Pride partnered with nYne Bar and Bistro to host a block party after Saturday’s event at the park. The two worked with the city to shut down Sprague Avenue.

“It’s basically going to provide a really cool spot for people to go after Pride,” Danielson said.

June 20 – Colville Pride

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Zoe Kirkpatrick will host Colville’s fourth Pride event at Pour House Colville. This year’s event will feature drag and live music performances.

She started the event with her own money to help people in her community find a sense of belonging.

“This is a very conservative town, and I felt like I never belonged growing up here,” she said. “Now we all can connect and celebrate each other and have a safe space.”

June 27 – Pride in Perry

Join the Odyssey Youth Movement in the Perry district and support pride. Vendors, local businesses and live music will line the streets from noon to 5 p.m.

July 9-12 – Sandpoint Pride

The multi-day festival in Sandpoint will feature drag performances, live music, food and beverage vendors in downtown.

Other celebrationsThe Inland Northwest will host Pride events throughout the month. Allies can attend block parties, comedy shows and lectures.

Eastern Washington

June 4 – Spokane Pride History & Remembrance Project

Friday – Big Gay Dance Party

Saturday – Official Pride Cruise

Sunday – Sunday FunGay! Market

Wednesday – Pride Comedy

June 13 – The Q Pride Block Party

June 13– The nYne Pride Block Party

June 20 – Rainbow Run

June 20 – The ISCS Presents: Gay Spokane

North Idaho

June 23 – Queer and Ally Open Mic Night

June 26 – Pride on the Runway

June 26 – Queer Connections