Prosecutors decline to file murder charge against man accused of shooting girlfriend in Browne’s Addition

A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Shareya Rodriguez-Quarles, over the weekend in Browne’s Addition is not facing a murder charge.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against 24-year-old Tucker E. Mosley, who police jailed Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder. A judge set his bond at $1 million during his first appearance Monday in Spokane County Superior Court.

He was set for an arraignment Thursday but was released from jail prior to the hearing after it was determined he would not be charged while the investigation continues.

Julie Humphreys, Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, said the Spokane Police Department continues to investigate and the prosecutor’s office will make a final decision whether to charge when police are done investigating.

Mosley told police Rodriguez-Quarles, 21, ran at him with a knife, so he shot her with his Glock 9 mm pistol in self-defense, according to court documents. Detectives never recovered a knife and noted inconsistencies in his statements.

A Spokane police officer was at the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday for an unrelated call when Mosley entered the lobby saying his girlfriend was shot. She died a little more than an hour later, court records show.

Mosley told police he and his girlfriend got into an argument prior to the shooting. They walked around the neighborhood together and eventually she pulled a knife out and charged at him, so he fired one shot, Mosley said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Rodriguez-Quarles died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Detectives found a 9 mm shell casing in the road on First Avenue near Cannon Street, one block from the couple’s apartment, court records show. Police recovered a handgun in the center console of Mosley’s black Honda Civic with the same brand and caliber of ammunition as the casing the detective found in the street.

A GoFundMe to raise money for Rodriguez-Quarles’ funeral expenses collected $3,125 as of late Thursday afternoon.

“Our family is devastated by her loss, and we are struggling to come to terms with the pain and heartbreak that has followed,” the GoFundMe post says. “Shareya was a loving, beautiful, caring, and most of all special person in many people’s lives. She was a sister, friend, and mother, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”