Rufus Du Sol brings alternative dance music to the Gorge

From staff reports

Grammy Award-winning alternative dance and house group Rufus Du Sol will take over the Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend.

The three-piece group was founded in Sydney, Australia, in 2010 and was known as Rufus before shifting to Rufus Du Sol in order to avoid confusion with a funk band of the same name.

The band found quick success with their initial singles and their debut 2013 album, “Atlas,” which went to the top of the charts in Australia. The record, along with their 2016 album “Bloom,” are both certified platinum in their home country.

Rufus Du Sol has become known for their unique live shows in locations like Joshua Tree and Burning Man as well as songs like “Innerbloom,” “On My Knees,” “Break My Love,” “You Were Right” and more.

After multiple nominations, their song “Alive” won Best Dance Recording at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Rufus Du Sol will perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre Friday and Saturday. Tickets starting at $182.50 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.