Servatron to lay off 124, end Spokane Valley operations

From staff reports

A Spokane Valley manufacturer, Servatron Inc., issued notice to state officials this week that it intends to close its operations and lay off 124 workers by the end of the year.

The company had been at 12825 E. Mirabeau Parkway since about 2012. Before that, it was located near the Spokane Business & Industrial Park since 2000 when it was spun out of Itron as a specialty contract manufacturer.

The company was acquired in 2019 by Volex Integrated Manufacturing Services, which this year issued a statement indicating its intention to close the Mirabeau Parkway location on Dec. 31 and to consolidate operations to Irvine, California, site.

The upcoming layoffs prompted a WARN notice, which stands for worker adjustment and retraining notification, this week with the Washington state Department of Employment Services.

Efforts to reach representatives with Servatron and Volex on Thursday were not immediately successful.