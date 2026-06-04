Several injured in Boeing 787 nose-gear collapse in Frankfurt

A Lufthansa Boeing is surrounded by ambulances after several staff members were injured when the nose gear of a Boeing BA.N 787 jetliner unexpectedly collapsed at a gate at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2026. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

By Kai Pfaffenbach Reuters

FRANKFURT - Several staff members were injured when the nose gear of a Boeing 787 jetliner unexpectedly collapsed ​at a gate at Frankfurt airport on Thursday, its operator Lufthansa said.

“Passengers had not ⁠yet boarded,” a company spokesperson said in an ‌emailed statement, adding that crew ​members and ground staff were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, which was first ⁠reported by Bloomberg News.

“Several staff ‌members were injured ‌and are currently receiving medical treatment,” the company added.

A Boeing ⁠spokesperson said the company was aware of the incident and was supporting ‌its customer but ‌offered no further detail.

A Reuters photographer saw multiple emergency vehicles parked around ⁠the two-engine widebody aircraft, which partly ​lay on ⁠its ​belly.

The incident occurred at 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT), and the jet was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles ⁠as flight LH450, Lufthansa said.

“We are currently investigating the exact circumstances with the relevant ⁠authorities,” the company added.

The 787, of which Lufthansa operates the 787-9 variant, is a relatively new addition ⁠for the group, which ‌is planning to gradually ​phase ‌out less efficient jets and simplify ​its fleet.