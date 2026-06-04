Tab Benoit’s soulful Southern blues to ring through the Bing

From staff reports

Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Tab Benoit is bringing a taste of the Delta blues to Spokane.

Born in Houma, Louisiana, Benoit cut his teeth in clubs alongside living blues legends in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. After releasing his 1993 debut record, “Nice and Warm,” he released an album nearly every year until 2012.

Benoit has brought his soulful, grit-filled Southern sound across the country with tracks like “Shelter Me,” “Medicine,” “Nothing Takes the Place of You,” “Darkness” and more.

He is known for his activism and conservation efforts toward keeping the bayous of Louisiana intact. Benoit was featured in the 2006 IMAX film, “Hurricane on the Bayou,” which documents the historic wetlands before and after Hurricane Katrina.

After a 13-year musical hiatus, Benoit returned in 2024 to release his latest record, “I Hear Thunder.”

Benoit will perform at the Bing Crosby Theater on Saturday and will be joined by Belgian blues musician Ghalia Volt. Tickets starting at $36.68 can be purchased through the venue website.