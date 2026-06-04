Taylor Swift’s net worth is now $2 billion, according to Forbes

Taylor Swift is now worth $2 billion, making her history’s wealthiest female recording artist.

The 36-year-old pop sensation was worth $1 billion in October 2023, according to Forbes. Her value reportedly doubled by March, thanks to numerous revenue streams including profits from her historically successful Eras Tour. That concert series is said to have generated $2.2 billion.

She’s also collected income from recent albums “Tortured Poets Department” and “Life of a Showgirl” as well as royalties from master recordings of her first six albums that she bought back last year from a private equity company that owned her back catalog.

Despite other investments, Swift is the first musician to become a billionaire primarily due to songs and performances, according to Forbes. That income reportedly accounts for $1.4 billion of her wealth. Swift is also believed to own more than $100 million in real estate.

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z is reportedly worth roughly $3 billion thanks to a combination of performances, recordings and business ventures. Forbes says his pop star wife Beyoncé is also a billionaire.

Swift is planning to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. There are reports the wedding will happen next month before the NFL season kicks into full speed.

Kelce, 36, signed a three-year contract to play with the Chiefs on March 23, according to USA Today. That deal could reportedly be worth nearly $58 million.

The money site Celebrity Net Worth puts his value at $90 million.